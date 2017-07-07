The Detoxifying Antioxidant Everyone Should Know About

Let’s say you’re on a game show and the host asks you the best way to increase antioxidant levels. I bet maybe you'd mention superfoods, or talk about increasing intake of vegetables and fruit, or perhaps taking a few supplements like vitamins C and E. Those would all be correct answers, but the main star in your antioxidant echelon doesn’t get tons of glory, and very little of it comes from your diet.

I’m talking about glutathione, which your body manufacturers from adequate amounts of the three amino acids cysteine, glutamate, and glycine. Scientists label glutathione the "master antioxidant" because it recycles other antioxidants like vitamins C and E, alpha-lipoic acid, and coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10). When you increase glutathione levels, you also boost these and other antioxidants.