The Detoxifying Antioxidant Everyone Should Know About

Want to boost your glutathione naturally? Get off the couch. The first longitudinal study measuring exercise’s effects on glutathione levels found a positive connection. In other words, physical activity was associated with increased glutathione, and a combination of cardio and weight training proved most effective. Exercise is the No. 1 way to increase the number of mitochondria in your muscles for increased energy and ATP. Interestingly, low glutathione levels suggest that your cellular ATP is also low, and studies show glutathione depletion can also cause ATP shortage—so exercising is a win-win for your mitochondrial health and glutathione levels.

So if you want higher glutathione levels, you have to get your body to make more. This requires the right building blocks and ample energy to fuel the operation. Moving your body, improving your diet, and reducing your toxic load are the best strategies for accomplishing the task.

