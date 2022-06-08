Ever Heard Of Koji Fermentation? Here's How It Makes Supplements More Effective

The world of wellness has been singing the praises of a good kombucha and quality kimchi for what feels like forever. From good gut health to providing antioxidants, fermented foods really seem to do it all. But what about fermentation when it comes to supplements? That's right, fermented supplements are a thing, and they just may become a new staple in your health regimen.
A new kind of supplement
There are supplements on the market for seemingly every nutritional need and health support area, and The Vitamin Shoppe has our back when it comes to an expansive vitamin selection. However, supplements are only effective if the body properly absorbs them. According to experts, not all of the nutrients and phytonutrients in traditional tablets or capsules are able to be fully absorbed by the body, which is where Solgar's Koji Fermented Iron and Zinc supplements come in.
Koji is the Japanese word for cultured grain. For over 2,000 years, the koji fermentation method has been used in Japan to preserve and enrich food, making delicious and nutrient-dense goods like vinegar, miso, and soy sauce. Solgar makes their Koji Fermented Iron and Zinc supplements by growing the koji culture on cooked rice. As the koji matures and ferments, it's enriched with iron or zinc. Then, it's harvested and processed into a powdered supplement to provide your body with a range of benefits.* Koji fermentation has been clinically shown to release certain minerals more slowly for increased opportunity to be absorbed in the gut.*
The importance of absorption
Absorption is an imperative part of receiving all of the goodness from our daily supplements. Just because a food or supplement contains a specific nutrient, it’s not guaranteed that your body is actually able to absorb it optimally and experience its benefits. It comes down to bioavailability: the amount of a vitamin's nutrient that is absorbed or made available to the body. Different factors, like form and quality, can affect the absorption of nutrients from a supplement.
The fermentation process has been used for centuries to enrich the nutrient density of our food. Now this process is making its way into the supplement world, with Solgar as a prime example. Their iron supplement is designed to release the mineral (27 milligrams per capsule) slowly, to support a steadier absorption rate of this essential mineral.* Their fermented zinc supplement on the other hand is packed with 25 milligrams of bioavailable zinc, so you can feel the full benefits of every capsule.*
Bioavailable minerals
Iron and zinc are vital for our well-being, supporting oxygenation and overall immune function.* When choosing supplements to support our intake of essential vitamins and minerals, it's important to look for products that are potent and effective—in other words, we want our body to absorb them! According to the University of Maryland Medical Center, iron is the most critical mineral for your body, and zinc comes in as a close second. Now just imagine if you were taking a supplement like Solgar’s Fermented Iron or Fermented Zinc, which offer the benefits of these critical nutrients and enhanced absorption!*
Benefits of iron and zinc
Your body uses iron to make hemoglobin, a protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen from the lungs to all parts of the body, making it an essential mineral for healthy growth and development.* Zinc, on the other hand, is a trace mineral necessary for almost 100 enzymes in the body to carry out vital chemical reactions, plus healthy zinc levels are critical in maintaining a healthy immune system.* Solgar's Fermented Iron and Fermented Zinc supplements are a new and exciting way to receive these essential nutrients.* With a fermentation process that’s more friendly to your body’s absorption process, they’re a simple add for a more impactful supplement lineup.*
The bottom line
Supplements can help us feel our best day in and day out–but only if our bodies are adequately absorbing what we take. With a unique fermentation process, Solgar's Fermented Iron and Fermented Zinc supplements, available at The Vitamin Shoppe, offer a new way for you to get essential nutrients into your daily routine… And one that your body approves of! Take charge of your well-being by choosing supplements with bioavailable nutrients that provide your body with the benefits it deserves.*