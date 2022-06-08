 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
PAID CONTENT FOR
The Vitamin Shoppe

Ever Heard Of Koji Fermentation? Here’s How It Makes Supplements More Effective

Written by Gabrielle Marchese
Ever Heard Of Koji Fermentation? Here’s How It Makes Supplements More Effective

Image by Tassii / istock

June 8, 2022 — 9:00 AM

The world of wellness has been singing the praises of a good kombucha and quality kimchi for what feels like forever. From good gut health to providing antioxidants, fermented foods really seem to do it all. But what about fermentation when it comes to supplements? That's right, fermented supplements are a thing, and they just may become a new staple in your health regimen.

A new kind of supplement 

There are supplements on the market for seemingly every nutritional need and health support area, and The Vitamin Shoppe has our back when it comes to an expansive vitamin selection. However, supplements are only effective if the body properly absorbs them. According to experts, not all of the nutrients and phytonutrients in traditional tablets or capsules are able to be fully absorbed by the body, which is where Solgar's Koji Fermented Iron and Zinc supplements come in.

Koji is the Japanese word for cultured grain. For over 2,000 years, the koji fermentation method has been used in Japan to preserve and enrich food, making delicious and nutrient-dense goods like vinegar, miso, and soy sauce. Solgar makes their Koji Fermented Iron and Zinc supplements by growing the koji culture on cooked rice. As the koji matures and ferments, it's enriched with iron or zinc. Then, it's harvested and processed into a powdered supplement to provide your body with a range of benefits.* Koji fermentation has been clinically shown to release certain minerals more slowly for increased opportunity to be absorbed in the gut.*

Ever Heard Of Koji Fermentation? Here’s How It Makes Supplements More Effective

Image by gyro / istock

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The importance of absorption

Absorption is an imperative part of receiving all of the goodness from our daily supplements. Just because a food or supplement contains a specific nutrient, it’s not guaranteed that your body is actually able to absorb it optimally and experience its benefits. It comes down to bioavailability: the amount of a vitamin's nutrient that is absorbed or made available to the body. Different factors, like form and quality, can affect the absorption of nutrients from a supplement.

The fermentation process has been used for centuries to enrich the nutrient density of our food. Now this process is making its way into the supplement world, with Solgar as a prime example. Their iron supplement is designed to release the mineral (27 milligrams per capsule) slowly, to support a steadier absorption rate of this essential mineral.* Their fermented zinc supplement on the other hand is packed with 25 milligrams of bioavailable zinc, so you can feel the full benefits of every capsule.* 

Shop this Story:

Koji Fermented Iron
Solgar

Koji Fermented Iron

$16.99

60 Capsules

Bioavailable minerals 

Iron and zinc are vital for our well-being, supporting oxygenation and overall immune function.* When choosing supplements to support our intake of essential vitamins and minerals, it's important to look for products that are potent and effective—in other words, we want our body to absorb them! According to the University of Maryland Medical Center, iron is the most critical mineral for your body, and zinc comes in as a close second. Now just imagine if you were taking a supplement like Solgar’s Fermented Iron or Fermented Zinc, which offer the benefits of these critical nutrients and enhanced absorption!*

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Benefits of iron and zinc

Your body uses iron to make hemoglobin, a protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen from the lungs to all parts of the body, making it an essential mineral for healthy growth and development.* Zinc, on the other hand, is a trace mineral necessary for almost 100 enzymes in the body to carry out vital chemical reactions, plus healthy zinc levels are critical in maintaining a healthy immune system.* Solgar's Fermented Iron and Fermented Zinc supplements are a new and exciting way to receive these essential nutrients.* With a fermentation process that’s more friendly to your body’s absorption process, they’re a simple add for a more impactful supplement lineup.*

Shop this Story:

Koji Fermented Zinc
Solgar

Koji Fermented Zinc

$16.99

60 Capsules

The bottom line

Supplements can help us feel our best day in and day out–but only if our bodies are adequately absorbing what we take. With a unique fermentation process, Solgar's Fermented Iron and Fermented Zinc supplements, available at The Vitamin Shoppe, offer a new way for you to get essential nutrients into your daily routine… And one that your body approves of! Take charge of your well-being by choosing supplements with bioavailable nutrients that provide your body with the benefits it deserves.* 

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Gabrielle Marchese
Gabrielle Marchese
Gabrielle Marchese is a writer, yoga instructor, meditation teacher, PSYCH-K facilitator and Ayurvedic wellness educator. She has been a long time contributor for Yoga Journal and...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

This Is The Best Time To Work Out If You Want To Sleep Through The Night

Emma Loewe
This Is The Best Time To Work Out If You Want To Sleep Through The Night
Integrative Health

6 Signs You Have Low Dopamine + Easy Ways To Boost It, From A Neuroscientist

Merrell Readman
6 Signs You Have Low Dopamine + Easy Ways To Boost It, From A Neuroscientist
$4999

Health Coach Certification

With Multiple Instructors
Health Coach Certification
Functional Food

I'm A Gastroenterologist: This Underrated Nutrient Is A+ For Gut Health

Marvin Singh, M.D.
I'm A Gastroenterologist: This Underrated Nutrient Is A+ For Gut Health
Personal Growth

Only 3% Of The Population Has This Contrarian Personality Type — Do You?

Sarah Regan
Only 3% Of The Population Has This Contrarian Personality Type — Do You?
Spirituality

If Ever There Was A Week To Slow Down & Rest, A Pro Intuitive Says This Is It

Natasha Levinger
If Ever There Was A Week To Slow Down & Rest, A Pro Intuitive Says This Is It
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Spirituality

The Unlikely Zodiac Duo That Can Spell Trouble In Relationships

Sarah Regan
The Unlikely Zodiac Duo That Can Spell Trouble In Relationships
Routines

This Is Like Miracle-Gro For Your Brain, Says An MD

Hannah Frye
This Is Like Miracle-Gro For Your Brain, Says An MD
Functional Food

Health Experts Want You To Be Very Cautious Of This Popular Cooking Oil

Stephanie Eckelkamp
Health Experts Want You To Be Very Cautious Of This Popular Cooking Oil
Spirituality

9 Underrated Meditation Techniques For Anyone Who Hates Sitting Still

Bethany Londyn
9 Underrated Meditation Techniques For Anyone Who Hates Sitting Still
Routines

This Soothing Stretch Releases Tension From Deep Within Your Hips

Merrell Readman
This Soothing Stretch Releases Tension From Deep Within Your Hips
Integrative Health

The One Sleep Supplement Helping People Transition Off Melatonin For Good

Emma Loewe
The One Sleep Supplement Helping People Transition Off Melatonin For Good
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/ever-heard-of-koji-fermentation-heres-how-it-makes-supplements-more-effective

Your article and new folder have been saved!