Ever Heard Of Koji Fermentation? Here's How It Makes Supplements More Effective

Iron and zinc are vital for our well-being, supporting oxygenation3 and overall immune function4 .* When choosing supplements to support our intake of essential vitamins and minerals, it's important to look for products that are potent and effective—in other words, we want our body to absorb them! According to the University of Maryland Medical Center, iron is the most critical mineral for your body, and zinc comes in as a close second. Now just imagine if you were taking a supplement like Solgar's Fermented Iron or Fermented Zinc, which offer the benefits of these critical nutrients and enhanced absorption!*