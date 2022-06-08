Ever Heard Of Koji Fermentation? Here's How It Makes Supplements More Effective

There are supplements on the market for seemingly every nutritional need and health support area, and The Vitamin Shoppe has our back when it comes to an expansive vitamin selection. However, supplements are only effective if the body properly absorbs them. According to experts, not all of the nutrients and phytonutrients in traditional tablets or capsules are able to be fully absorbed by the body, which is where Solgar's Koji Fermented Iron and Zinc supplements come in.

Koji is the Japanese word for cultured grain. For over 2,000 years, the koji fermentation method has been used in Japan to preserve and enrich food, making delicious and nutrient-dense goods like vinegar, miso, and soy sauce. Solgar makes their Koji Fermented Iron and Zinc supplements by growing the koji culture on cooked rice. As the koji matures and ferments, it's enriched with iron or zinc. Then, it's harvested and processed into a powdered supplement to provide your body with a range of benefits.* Koji fermentation has been clinically shown to release certain minerals more slowly for increased opportunity to be absorbed in the gut.*