If the risks of cancer have been preventing you from trying hormone therapy, let this research be your sign to dig a little deeper and talk to your doctor about the pros and cons of this drug. HRT has the potential to have a large, positive impact on your health, so the question to ask isn't whether HRT causes cancer, but which type, at what dose, and to whom. Your surgical and family cancer history, along with your current symptoms, will help inform whatever decision you and your doctor make.