Tune In: Esthetician & Beauty Expert Alicia Yoon's Best Skin Care Tips
"When we think of the skin as an organ, we can better understand how it's connected to our whole body and how it influences the whole system. You can't just isolate one part of your body and try to tackle that without thinking about everything holistically," says esthetician, product formulator, and product curator Alicia Yoon, founder of Peach & Lily. Yoon has been a thought leader in the beauty industry for years, ushering in ingredient innovations, tried-and-true practices from K-beauty, and a realistic, thoughtful approach to clean formulations.
The multi-hyphenate beauty entrepreneur (who has even written for mindbodygreen on several occasions) joins me on Clean Beauty School to talk about all things skin care, including her predictions for what's on the horizon.
But we also spend a good amount of time breaking down the basics of beauty—including why it's so important to treat skin with respect: "It all boils down to the fact that the skin is your biggest organ and we need to treat it like the organ that it is."
Here, a few ways to do that. Tune in to hear the entire conversation.
Inflammation
Inflammation is a driving force behind many common skin care conditions, such as acne, eczema, rosacea, and even premature aging. For the skin, balancing inflammation is one of the most important things you can do for its long-term health.
"I've always been very cognizant of inflammation as it relates to my eczema and some other autoimmune health issues," she says. "But I view it as a blessing in disguise because inflammation can have such negative effects on our whole body in so many different ways that we may not always even be aware of."
While reducing inflammation in the skin is a meaningful step, it's really a full-body endeavor.
"It's about anti-inflammatory foods, movement that's anti-inflammatory, how much sleep you get," she says. "So just keeping in mind that inflammation trickles down into so many different areas has really shaped my habits and wellness in general."
Master the basics
It's advice that's often shared: You must have your fundamentals of skin care before you can target issues. But as Yoon explains, the sentiment isn't just a platitude. Getting the basics right often improves the concern before you've even treated it.
"When I have skin care consultations or when people come in for facials, the first thing they'll say is, 'I have dark spots. I want to work on that,'" she says. "So I explain that we'll get there, but it's surprising when you get your skin care routine foundationally in a good place, you might see that your dark spots are actually going away faster on their own. Or your fine lines aren't as deeply etched as you thought they might have been. You know that you see what the true baseline is."
Find your skin twin
Scouring the internet for product suggestions can be, well, challenging, to say the least—from influencer culture to reviews, there's endless information out there on what you should purchase. It's never good practice to buy any ol' product just because some influencer says she uses it herself. And while reviews can provide honest insights, they don't mean much if the person reviewing doesn't have your skin type or concerns.
So follow Yoon's genius tip: "Find your skin twin! When somebody explains their skin type and what they're going through, and it aligns with yours, you have a better sense of if it will work," she says. "On reviews, for example, when enough skin twins in the reviews 'This had this effect,' that's a good place to start."
