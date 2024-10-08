"When I have skin care consultations or when people come in for facials, the first thing they'll say is, 'I have dark spots. I want to work on that,'" she says. "So I explain that we'll get there, but it's surprising when you get your skin care routine foundationally in a good place, you might see that your dark spots are actually going away faster on their own. Or your fine lines aren't as deeply etched as you thought they might have been. You know that you see what the true baseline is."