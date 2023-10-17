“When we think of the skin as an organ, we can better understand how it’s connected to our whole body and how it influences the whole system. You can't just isolate one part of your body and try to tackle that without thinking about everything holistically,” says esthetician, product formulator, and product curator Alicia Yoon, founder of Peach & Lily. Yoon has been a thought-leader in the beauty industry for years, ushering in ingredient innovations, tried-and-true practices from K-Beauty, and a realistic, thoughtful approach to clean formulations.

The multi-hyphenate beauty entrepreneur (who has even written for mindbodygreen on several occasions) joins me on today’s Clean Beauty School to talk about all things skin care, including her predictions for what’s on the horizon.

But we also spend a good amount of time breaking down the basics of beauty—including why it’s so important to treat skin with respect: “It all boils down to the fact that the skin is your biggest organ and we need to treat it like the organ that it is.”

Here, a few ways to do that. Tune in to hear the entire conversation.