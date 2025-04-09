The Surprising Reason This Esthetician Never Dries Her Face After The Shower

It's like performing a mini facial, right there in your bathroom: Cleanse your face (either before the shower or under the spray—it's a hot debate among the skin care crew), let the shower steam help make the skin more permeable1 (just make sure the water isn't too hot when it's touching your skin), and be sure to leave your face glistening with moisture as you towel off. Spray on a hydrating essence or mist if you choose, apply your humectant serums, and layer a moisturizer or oil on top to keep all that moisture from evaporating into the air.