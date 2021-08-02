I’m An Energy Healer & Here's Are My 3 Secrets For Healing Your Skin
For Deborah Hanekamp, who often goes by Mama Medicine, fueling your soul and skin are one in the same. The renowned New York-based spiritual healer has been named checked by celebrities (Oprah and Alicia Keys to name a few), as well as most major media outlets—and this week she joins me on our beauty podcast Clean Beauty School to talk about the deep and profound intersection of beauty and spirituality.
And listen: Everyone has a different relationship with spirituality (certainly, I’m on my own journey!). Regardless, I do think the overlap of beautifying rituals that we do today and healing ceremonies of the past and present is fascinating. “There are some rituals that are universal to the human experience. Many of these fall in the intersection of where beauty rituals meet spirituality: In these we're purifying our spirits, but we're also cleansing our skins,” she tells me in this episode.
And throughout the episode she shared her best tips on how she heals her skin—and no matter what your beliefs are, I think they’re universally beneficial, too.
1. Don't perform self-care, live self-care.
Taking care of yourself shouldn’t be a chore, full stop. Nor should it be something you need to spend money on. And as Hanekamp says, it shouldn’t be a performance either.
“I think when we think about self care now, and especially when it comes to the beauty aspect of self care, there's always so much we have to do. It’s become this laundry list,” she says. “Self care should be lived, not something you ‘do.’ [Our modern version of self-care] has turned the importance of these practices into something more superficial and from a place of fixing yourself. It should come from a place of who we are.”
2. Learn from your family, culture & ancestors.
Traditions—be it from your immediate family, culture, or chosen family—are passed down for a reason: They serve you, help your body and soul, and offer a moment of comfort. Take these lessons, fold them into your daily routine, and embrace them. “Look back into your ancestry, what self-care rituals did they perform that you can follow?,” she says. They’ll nurture you in more ways than one.
“I had a great example in my great grandmother who lived to be 101 years old, who was Sicilian. She would have a glass of red wine every night and she would always put olive oil in her skin and in her food,” she said. “Her skin was just so beautiful. Even when she was in her nineties, she had no wrinkles. It was really an inspiration of it being the little things and living the simple life that helps you to really take care of yourself.”
3. Never force a routine, product, or treatment.
beauty & gut collagen+
The one-step beauty routine for youthful skin, healthy hair & strong nails.*
Intuitive skin care is a concept we often preach here at mindbodygreen. Your skin knows what it needs—and will send you big red flags when you’re treating it poorly. So you should pay attention to these signals, and adjust your skin care accordingly.
Unfortunately, we have so long equated pain, adjustment periods, and putting up with side effects as a normal part of skin care. If you haven’t already, remove yourself from that mindset. Skin care should feel good—and should sustain you.
“Always ask your skin, ‘What do you need today? Every morning, just a little like tune-in and a little check.’ And not forcing ideas, putting force on the skin, or coming at my skin with that energy of fixing,” she says. “But rather tuning in and going, ‘OK, skin, what do you need today?’ And then allowing both my skincare practices and just my practices throughout the day to kind of evolve around that.”
The takeaway.
Healing your skin is universal, yet deeply personal. And we can all learn from each other in finding ways to do so—be it through science, spirituality, or self-care. Tune into the episode to learn more.
If you're looking for more engaging beauty conversations, listen to our new beauty podcast, Clean Beauty School. Subscribe on iTunes, Google Podcasts, or Spotify.
And do you want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.