For Deborah Hanekamp, who often goes by Mama Medicine, fueling your soul and skin are one in the same. The renowned New York-based spiritual healer has been named checked by celebrities (Oprah and Alicia Keys to name a few), as well as most major media outlets—and this week she joins me on our beauty podcast Clean Beauty School to talk about the deep and profound intersection of beauty and spirituality.

And listen: Everyone has a different relationship with spirituality (certainly, I’m on my own journey!). Regardless, I do think the overlap of beautifying rituals that we do today and healing ceremonies of the past and present is fascinating. “There are some rituals that are universal to the human experience. Many of these fall in the intersection of where beauty rituals meet spirituality: In these we're purifying our spirits, but we're also cleansing our skins,” she tells me in this episode.

And throughout the episode she shared her best tips on how she heals her skin—and no matter what your beliefs are, I think they’re universally beneficial, too.