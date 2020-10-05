Lead With Love: A Therapeutic Skin Coach On Listening & Responding To Stressed-Out Skin

As a holistic esthetician, I consider the skin to be an essential organ for providing insightful clues about our internal health and well-being. Learning to translate that insight is not taught in our health classes. It's not even taught to those of us who are licensed to treat the skin. But after working and studying skin health for nearly 15 years, as I have, you learn that skin is a magnificent reflection of internal health and stress. And that those insights shouldn't be ignored.

Wouldn't it be nice if your body could just tell you the problem? Luckily, our skin finds ways to do just that.

When consulting with a client who is prone to sensitive and/or sensitized skin conditions, one area of health that almost always needs attention is the nervous system. I find it beneficial to begin with understanding the importance of this system when dealing with sensitive skin by helping clients view it through the lens of traditional Chinese medicine. For instance, I like to describe to them what yin and yang energies are. Every person has both yin (feminine, being, receiving, restful state), and yang (masculine, doing, outputting, alerted state) energies, which are both essential to life. This is helpful because if you're too much in your yang energy without the balance of the yin, it can start inhibiting you into a sympathetic state, which, traditionally, is only meant to be activated when you are in a fight or flight situation. In other words, you might unnecessarily be activating your fight-or-flight response with that imbalance. So facial services and skin care routines can become opportunities to tap into your parasympathetic/yin state.

When I announced that my facial practice would be shutting down in March due to the mandated lockdown, I knew it would be a struggle for many people with skin sensitivities. Why? Many people rely on their facials to de-stress from their lives. These services are not necessarily about vanity but are an opportunity to practice the act of receiving care to feel your best. These services aid in managing the sensitivities that come up from the stressors of our daily lives.

From inflamed skin to dark eye circles to increased facial tension resulting in fine lines and wrinkles—the skin is constantly showcasing our stressors. Whether you are born with sensitive skin or have developed a stress-related skin condition over time, it's important for you to remember that there is no quick fix. The key is simple and stress-free practices that support the skin's ability to heal itself.

That's why it's more important than ever to learn how to use your at-home skin care routine as an opportunity to nurture yourself. Getting yourself grounded, in tune with yourself, and connected to your skin's communication is the optimal strategy when treating a sensitive skin condition.