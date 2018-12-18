Not everyone loves to work out first thing in the morning—and really, it's whatever works for you, your body, and your goals. Practically speaking, your schedule's a big factor, too, which is exactly why you shouldn't underestimate how energizing a single powerful move can be. If you've got a spare minute or two in the middle of your morning routine, choosing to move your body intentionally is one of best ways to set yourself up for the day.

New York boxing instructor Ash Wilking—an early bird at heart—demonstrates how to sneak in a dynamic bodyweight move using two kitchen towels and the few free minutes she's got while waiting for the kettle to boil.

Watch to see how intense one challenging move can be—and try it for yourself!