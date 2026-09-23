Eight Sleep's Pod 6 Just Made Its Smart Sleep Tech More Affordable Than Ever
If you’ve ever wanted an Eight Sleep but couldn’t justify the price—or didn’t have room for another bulky piece of bedroom tech—the company has some good news. Its newest sleep system, the Pod 6, is smaller, faster, and more affordable than previous generations, with new sizes designed specifically for solo sleepers.
Launching today, the Pod 6 starts at $1,999 for the new Solo sizes, making it the lowest starting price Eight Sleep has offered to date. Standard full-bed sizes start at $2,699.
That’s still a significant investment in sleep, but the new generation is clearly designed to make the Pod more accessible—and easier to fit into an actual bedroom.
A smaller hub that runs harder
The biggest physical change is happening underneath the bed.
The Pod’s Hub, which powers the system and controls its temperature technology, has been redesigned from the ground up. Eight Sleep says the new Hub is roughly half the size of the previous design, allowing it to fit underneath most standard bed frames.
It's a meaningful change for anyone who has avoided the Pod because they didn’t want a large piece of hardware taking up valuable bedroom real estate. And while the new Hub is designed to disappear under the bed, it also has a redesigned ribbed exterior that can sit next to a nightstand without looking particularly out of place.
Inside, the Hub has been re-engineered to deliver faster temperature changes, too. Redesigned thermoelectric coolers, optimized airflow, and other hardware updates allow Pod 6 to adjust temperature 20% faster than previous generations for quick , according to the company.
In other words: The redesign isn't just about making the Pod smaller. It's about making the technology more streamlined overall.
The new Solo Pod changes who can use it
Perhaps the most interesting addition is the new Solo sizing.
Previous Pod generations were designed around the idea of treating an entire mattress, which made sense for couples but wasn't necessarily practical for someone who sleeps alone—or someone who only wants temperature control on their side of the bed.
Standard Cover sizes fit the whole bed and are built for one or two sleepers, while the new Solo sizes fit one side of a Queen, King, or California King, as well as Twin XL and Twin mattresses, according to the announcement.
Eight Sleep positions them for teenagers or anyone who only wants the technology on their own side of the bed. Before you commit to the hardware plus a membership, it's worth stacking the free fundamentals first (our guide to strengthening your sleep score is a good place to start).
More sensors, more personalized temperature control
The Cover—the layer that sits on top of your mattress—is also getting a major upgrade.
Pod 6 has 18 biometric sensors compared with two in Pod 5, according to Eight Sleep. The increased sensor density is designed to help the system distinguish between signals from two people sleeping close together and even separate a sleeper's data from that of a pet or child on the bed.
Of course, the cover still tracks heart rate, breathing rate, heart rate variability, snoring, and sleep stages. Why that matters: tracking sleep stages accurately is genuinely hard. Research comparing popular wearables against an overnight lab sleep study found that while all three nailed sleep versus wake, their accuracy for telling sleep stages apart1 ranged from 50% to 86%. More sensors sitting directly beneath you, rather than one point of contact at the wrist or finger, is a logical way to try to close that gap.
Plus, this tracking is important information that powers Eight Sleep's Autopilot software, which automatically adjusts the Pod temperature throughout the night based on factors such as sleep stage, environment, and activity. And yes, each side of the bed operates independently, so one person's temperature settings won't affect the other sleeper.
The catch: You'll still need a membership
The lower starting price comes with an important caveat: Every Pod 6 requires an Autopilot membership.
Plans start at $17 per month or $199 per year for Standard, with Enhanced at $25 per month or $299 per year and Elite at $33 per month or $399 per year. The membership covers two individual sleeper accounts and provides access to the Pod's biometric tracking and automatic adjustments.
Warranty coverage is also tied to the membership tier: Standard includes two years, while Enhanced and Elite include five years.
So while $1,999 is the lowest upfront price Eight Sleep has offered for a Pod, the total cost of ownership is higher once you factor in the ongoing membership.
Still, Pod 6 represents a notable shift for the company. Instead of simply adding more technology to an already premium sleep system, Eight Sleep has focused this generation on shrinking the hardware, adding more flexible sizing, speeding up performance, and lowering the entry price.
What Pod 6 actually costs
All four Solo sizes carry the same price, while Standard pricing scales with the bed:
|Model
|Size
|Dimension
|fit
|Price
|Solo
|Twin
|38 x 75 in
|fits a Twin mattress
|$1999
|Solo
|Queen
|30 x 80 in
|fits one side of a Queen
|$1999
|Solo
|King
|38 x 80 in
|fits a Twin XL or one side of a King
|$1999
|Solo
|California King
|36 x 84 in
|fits one side of a California King
|$1999
|Standard
|Full
|Fits the whole bed
|$2699
|Standard
|Queen
|Fits the whole bed
|$2899
|Standard
|King
|Fits the whole bed
|$2999
|Standard
|California King
|Fits the whole bed
|$2999
For context on the drop, a queen-size setup of the Eight Sleep runs $3,000 or more. Eight Sleep credits the lower pricing to engineering efficiencies passed on to members.
|Feature
|Pod 5
|Pod 6
|Biometric sensors in the Cover
|2
|18 (9x more)
|Temperature response
|Previous generation baseline
|20% faster than any previous generation
|Night sweat and chill relief
|Previous generation baseline
|Up to 20% quicker
|Hub size
|Larger (sits beside the bed)
|Small enough to fit under most bed frames
|Solo sizes for one sleeper
|Not offered
|Twin or Queen or King or California King
|Starting price
|$3000+ for a queen setup
|$1999 (Solo); $2699 (Standard)
Read down that list and the generational leap holds up: Pod 6 is smaller, faster, and more granular in what it measures, and it's the first version you can buy for one person without paying for a full bed's worth of hardware.
The takeaway
Eight Sleep’s newest sleep system is its most affordable Pod yet. The new Pod 6 starts at $1,999, with new Solo sizes designed for one sleeper. It also features faster temperature adjustments, 9x more biometric sensors for more precise sleep tracking, and personalized temperature control for each side of the bed.