Of course, the cover still tracks heart rate, breathing rate, heart rate variability, snoring, and sleep stages. Why that matters: tracking sleep stages accurately is genuinely hard. Research comparing popular wearables against an overnight lab sleep study found that while all three nailed sleep versus wake, their accuracy for telling sleep stages apart1 ranged from 50% to 86%. More sensors sitting directly beneath you, rather than one point of contact at the wrist or finger, is a logical way to try to close that gap.