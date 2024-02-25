Skip to Content
Beauty

I Was Underwhelmed By Eye Creams, Until I Tried This Plumping Formula 

February 25, 2024
eight saints wonder-fill eye cream
Image by mbg creative
February 25, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

As someone with naturally shadowy under-eyes, I’ve tried just about every ‘brightening’ product under the sun—but it turns out plumping is what I should have been targeting all along. And, no, I’m not talking about filler; I’m talking about an eye cream that does the filling for you (no needles included).

When I first swiped the new Eight Saints Wonder-Fill cream under my eyes, I expected it to be more or less like most other underwhelming eye products I’ve tried—but the joke was on me. This $39 eye cream actually restores volume in my under-eyes, and I’m not exaggerating when I say it perks up my entire face.

Eight Saints Wonder-Fill Eye Cream

$39
eight saints wonder-fill eye cream

What's in the Wonder-Fill eye cream?

Hyaluronic acid plays the starring role in this rich cream. The well-loved ingredient is similar to collagen in that the body creates it naturally—and it plays a huge role in the skin’s aging process. 

According to board-certified dermatologist Jennifer Chwalek, M.D., “[Hyaluronic acid] functions to retain water, keep our tissues well lubricated, and our skin looking firm and youthful.” In fact, it can hold 1,000 times its own weight in water1, and is the key molecule responsible for keeping skin naturally hydrated1

Since our skin loses some of its ability to retain moisture as we age, skin care with hyaluronic acid can be a true hero for plumping.

Wonder-Fill ups the ante by adding ingredients to boost long term results, such as peptides to promote collagen production; niacinamide to address fine lines, dullness, pigmentation, and irritation; and vitamin E to protect the skin from damage caused by free radicals.

My results from the Wonder-Fill eye cream

When I say other eye products have been underwhelming, I mean in the sense that they rarely pack an instant punch. Most I use more for long term, preventative care—but Wonder-Fill’s effects are instant. Even my boyfriend asked me if there was something different about my face.

I first tested the cream on a morning when my eyes were particularly shadowy (not my best sleep score, to say the least). 

The cooling metal applicator instantly soothed my sensitive under-eyes, and I was shocked by how quickly the thick cream absorbed. I applied it as recommended by the brand, to slightly damp skin after washing my face, and it didn’t leave behind any unwanted shine or moisture.

Instead, my skin drank it up—and by the time I finished the rest of my skin care routine, my under-eyes appeared visibly plumper, dewier, and brighter. Akin to a really great concealer, this perked up my entire face.

I’d be remiss not to mention the luxurious texture of the Wonder-Fill cream. Yes, the tube is $39—but a tiny drop of this thick, luscious formula goes a long way. I’ve been using it morning and night for two weeks and my tube still feels 90% full. 

Bonus: I’m wearing less concealer, and I no longer feel like I need a swipe of mascara to brighten my eyes when I leave the house. So I'm also saving money on makeup—and hey, it’s a small faction of what real fillers would cost!

Eight Saints Wonder-Fill Eye Cream

$39
eight saints wonder-fill eye cream

The takeaway

No product is a miracle worker, but this plumping cream is pretty close. Thanks to research-backed ingredients like hyaluronic acid, peptides, niacinamide, and vitamin E, Wonder-Fill is my new secret weapon for plumper, brighter eyes (even when my sleep is subpar). Just be warned: The brand’s previous launches sold out in weeks, and I predict this one won’t be available much longer.

