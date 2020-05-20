A new study, published yesterday in British Medical Journals: Open Diabetes Research & Care, explored the relationship between dairy and health on a global level—and concluded that the secret to reaping the most health benefits may be full fat dairy.

While previous studies has shown that higher intakes of dairy is associated with a lower risk of diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease, this study expanded beyond those by including data from all over the world—not just Europe and North America.

Using data collected from 21 countries, the researchers collected data sets to find evidence of the relationship between dairy intake and risk of cardiovascular disease or diabetes across different cultures and dietary habits.