New Research Says People Following This Diet Are More Likely To Reach 100
What do centenarians eat? It's a question researchers have been chasing for decade, and a new study offers a surprising answer that might challenge what you think you know about plant-based eating.
According to research published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, older adults who followed vegetarian diets were actually less likely to reach their 100th birthday1 compared to those who ate meat as part of a balanced diet.
But don't toss your tofu yet. Keep reading to see why this study suggests a balanced diet, especially when it comes to protein, as we age.
What the research found
The study analyzed data from the Chinese Longitudinal Healthy Longevity Survey, a nationally representative cohort that's been tracking the health of older adults in China since 1998. Researchers compared 1,459 centenarians (people who lived to 100) with 3,744 non-centenarians (those who died before reaching the milestone).
They found that vegetarians had a 19% lower likelihood of becoming centenarians compared to omnivores. Vegans showed an even more pronounced pattern, with a 29% lower likelihood of reaching 100.
Pesco-vegetarians (who include fish) and ovo-lacto-vegetarians (who include eggs and dairy) didn't show a statistically significant difference from omnivores. This suggests that incorporating some some animal-derived foods in your diet may offer protective benefits.
The strongest association between diet and likelihood of living until 100 existed in underweight individuals (those with a BMI under 18.5). For participants with a BMI of 18.5 or higher, the link between vegetarianism and lower centenarian wasn't as significant.
Why this matters for older adults
Adults 80 and older face unique nutritional challenges. This age group is particularly susceptible to malnutrition and fractures, and being underweight is surprisingly common among the oldest.
The researchers note that vegetarian diets, while often associated with lower risk of conditions like cardiovascular disease and diabetes in younger populations, may present different trade-offs for those in advanced age. Animal-derived foods provide complete proteins and highly bioavailable nutrients that become increasingly important as the body's ability to absorb and utilize nutrients declines.
What this means for you
You don't need to immediately make any major changes to your diet, but keep these things in mind the next time you go grocery shopping.
- It's about balance. The study isn't simply telling you to "eat more meat." It shows us how a balanced diet that includes animal-derived foods may support longevity as we age.
- Quality matters. Nutrient-dense foods from both animal and plant sources are the goal. Think: fatty fish, eggs, quality meats alongside plenty of vegetables, legumes, and whole grains.
- This research applies specifically to adults 80+. If you're in your 30s, 40s, or 50s and thriving on a vegetarian diet, this study isn't telling you to change course.
- If you're vegetarian and aging, consider working with a healthcare provider or registered dietitian to ensure you're meeting your protein and micronutrient needs.
The takeaway
This research adds an important nutrition element to the longevity conversation. For adults in their 80s and beyond, a balanced omnivorous diet may offer advantages that strict vegetarian eating doesn't. It's a reminder that what works for health at one life stage may need to shift as we age, and that extreme dietary approaches, in either direction, may not serve us in the long run.