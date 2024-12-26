Skip to Content
Functional Food

Eating This Type Of Dairy Twice A Day May Lower Risk Of Diabetes & High Blood Pressure

Eliza Sullivan
Author:
Eliza Sullivan
December 26, 2024
Eliza Sullivan
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
Eliza Sullivan is a food writer and SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
Yogurt with strawberries, blueberries and granola
Image by Addictive Creatives / Stocksy
December 26, 2024

It's no secret that low-fat diets are a fad of the past, but the debate about the health value of dairy lives on.

As research into the impact of different diets on health increases, researchers continue to find evidence that fat and dairy may have their own health benefits.

Giving the research a global perspective

One study published in British Medical Journals: Open Diabetes Research & Care, explored the relationship between dairy and health on a global level—and concluded that the secret to reaping the most health benefits may be full-fat dairy.

While previous studies have shown that higher intake of dairy is associated with a lower risk of diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease, this study expanded beyond those by including data from all over the world—not just Europe and North America.

Using data collected from 21 countries, the researchers collected data sets to find evidence of the relationship between dairy intake and risk of cardiovascular disease or diabetes across different cultures and dietary habits.

Assessing the relationship between dairy and disease

Dairy was defined as milk, yogurt, yogurt drinks, cheese, and dishes prepared with dairy products, and it was noted whether they were full- or low-fat products. Because they're not common ingredients in some of the countries involved in the study, the researchers track butter and cream consumption separately.

In relation to cardiovascular disease, the researchers saw that those who consumed dairy, and, in particular, full-fat dairy, twice a day were less likely to experience symptoms of metabolic syndrome1, which include high blood pressure, high blood sugar, excess stomach fat, high blood fats, and abnormal cholesterol levels and is a risk factor for heart disease.

They found that two daily servings of any dairy product were linked to 24% lower risk of metabolic syndrome, while two daily servings of full-fat dairy, in particular, showed a 28% lower risk—both compared to no dairy at all.

Overall, the researchers saw that two servings of dairy per day was associated with an 11 to 12% lower risk of both diabetes and metabolic syndrome, which rose to 13 to 14% lower risk with an additional daily serving.

Can dairy really make a difference?

While these results are exciting, the authors of the study were sure to point out that this was an observational study, meaning they can't say that the dairy is the definite cause of the lower risk.

"If our findings are confirmed," they wrote, "then increasing dairy consumption may represent a feasible and low-cost approach to reducing [metabolic syndrome], hypertension, diabetes, and ultimately cardiovascular disease events worldwide."

More On This Topic

Craving Something Light? This Super Easy (Vegan!) Gazpacho Hits the Spot
Recipes

Craving Something Light? This Super Easy (Vegan!) Gazpacho Hits the Spot

Eliza Sullivan

12 Superfoods That Support Memory, From A Neurodegenerative Disease Specialist
Functional Food

12 Superfoods That Support Memory, From A Neurodegenerative Disease Specialist

Abby Moore

Quinoa vs. Rice: Is One Grain Better Than The Other? RDs Settle The Debate
Functional Food

Quinoa vs. Rice: Is One Grain Better Than The Other? RDs Settle The Debate

Abby Moore

The 10 Most Common Sourdough Starter Questions, Answered
Recipes

The 10 Most Common Sourdough Starter Questions, Answered

Emilie Raffa

6 Comforting Soup Recipes That Can Help Support Your Immune System
Recipes

6 Comforting Soup Recipes That Can Help Support Your Immune System

Sarah Regan

I'm A Nutritional Psychiatrist: 7 Foods I Eat Daily For My Brain Health
Functional Food

I'm A Nutritional Psychiatrist: 7 Foods I Eat Daily For My Brain Health

Emma Loewe

Add These Foods, Drinks & Nutrients To Your Diet To Fight Depression & Anxiety
Functional Food

Add These Foods, Drinks & Nutrients To Your Diet To Fight Depression & Anxiety

Morgan Chamberlain

Forget Crab: Throw Together These Salmon Cakes With One Can Of Fish
Recipes

Forget Crab: Throw Together These Salmon Cakes With One Can Of Fish

Eliza Sullivan

Healthier Edible Cookie Dough Is Now A Thing — And We're Not Mad About It
Food Trends

Healthier Edible Cookie Dough Is Now A Thing — And We're Not Mad About It

Kristine Thomason

