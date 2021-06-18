You'll Want To Put This Healthier Homemade BBQ Sauce On Just About Everything

Summer means barbecues, and while you could stick to other condiments, there's almost always a place for a good barbecue sauce. While healthy pre-made options are becoming easier to find, making it from scratch is a surefire way to know what you're eating. And if you reuse packaging, it can be more mindful for the planet, too.

When we say this recipe is made from scratch, we mean it. Where some barbecue sauce recipe would have you start with canned tomatoes, you begin this recipe with fresh produce, instead. From there, you simply add some vinegar, coconut sugar, and spices to get a sweet, tangy sauce that's oh-so-satisfying. Use it on anything from chicken to jackfruit to make a wonderful family meal for summer.