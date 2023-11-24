Advertisement
This Dyson Air Purifier Doubles As A Humidifier & It’s $200 Off
We all have someone in our life who swears by a Dyson product to support a healthier lifestyle, whether it's a powerful cordless vacuum for a cleaner home or the Dyson Airwrap for healthier hair. In my friend group, I'm that person. I have a few different Dyson products scattered around my home—and I could personally vouch for every single one.
But I'll be the first to point out the higher price point. As much as I love my Dyson goodies, I know that they're expensive (hey, quality comes for a price). Luckily, today's sales extend to quite a few impressive Black Friday Dyson deals, including one of my favorite healthy home items: the Dyson Purifier Humidify + Cool Formaldehyde.
One of my healthy home staples since launching, the impressive device plays double duty as both a humidifier and air purifier, and it's $200 off right now in Best Buy's Black Friday sale.
Why I love the Dyson Purifier Humidify + Cool Formaldehyde PH04
It filters out formaldehyde
As someone with limited space, I love that my Dyson combines all the necessary home essentials for quality air—an air purifier and humidifier—into one device. But what takes this purifier a step above the rest is its ability to filter out formaldehyde.
While the volatile organic compound (VOC) may not seem a prominent issue in your home, there are actually quite a few unexpected sources of formaldehyde. Everything from your beauty products to your sheets can contain formaldehyde.
And while exposure to small doses of formaldehyde isn't necessarily dangerous, the National Toxicology Program has declared it a known human carcinogen, with high amounts causing irritation to the nose, throat, eyes, and skin1.
Naturally, I want to limit my exposure, which I do by staying thoughtful about the products I purchase. But as a renter, I can't control the building materials in my 100-year-old building or the paint used over the last two decade. Unfortunately, formaldehyde is common in paint, due to its ability to stop bacteria and fungal growths. Even though most paint off-gassing happens with fresh paint, some ares of my walls are peeling causing concerns.
Regardless of the source, this air purifier detects solid-state formaldehyde with a sensor and uses a unique catalytic filter to destroy the compound. I breath easier—perhaps literally—knowing the air around me has been monitored and cleaned.
It's self-cleaning to prevent bacteria growth
Humidifiers are great; they help keep your air at the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) recommend levels of 30 to 50% humidity2. While my apartment is generally humid during the summer, my indoor heating dries out the air like clockwork every winter—making a humidifier essential for high quality sleep and breathing.
But as helpful as a humidifier can be in restoring water to the air, they can also be a breeding ground for bacteria when not correctly maintained. Green cleaning expert Becky Rapinchuk previously told mindbodygreen that you should rinse your humidifier's water tank after every use and let it dry before refilling.
On top of that, you should clean out your take at least once every five uses. Let's be honest: I'm not killing the humidifier cleaning routine—but Dyson has me covered.
The water tank has a built-in sterilization system that removes bacteria; the brand even tested the tank by intentionally adding live bacteria to the water and found a 99.9% reduction in viable bacteria.
Plus, a deep clean cycle is triggered every month for better maintenance. The device's tiny voting-pin-sized screen lets you know it's time to run the cycle and even displays step-by-step instructions.
Overall, I stress less about needing to scrub out my tank on a daily basis, and I don't need to worry about creating a health issue instead of solving one.
It actually traps pollutants within the purifier
At this point, we all know that HEPA is the standard for air purifiers—but again the Dyson takes it one step further.
Not only is the filter HEPA-certified, but the full machine is sealed to HEPA H13 standards. Otherwise known as a "medical grade" HEPA Filter, H13 standard means it remove 99.95% of all particles in the air measuring 0.2 microns in diameter.
I don't fret out smaller particles escape the machine.
It's not a major eye-sore in my space
Depending on who you ask, efficiency is more important than aesthetics—but I'd argue we should get both.
I actually like how this purifier looks in my space. The design feels modern and elegant, and the actual footprint is minimal for any device that can humidify, purify, and cool.
And yes, this device is also a fan. Similar to Dyson's straight fans, it has a jet axis control that allows you to project air where needed. My favorite is the breeze mode, which has a gentle air pattern that reminds me of lounging on the back porch on a spring day.
Of course, during winter I prefer no breeze at all. For cooler seasons, I opt for the backward airflow, which sends the air away from my bedroom towards the wall instead.
The takeaway
If you can only take advantage of one Dyson Black Friday deal today, I recommend checking out the Dyson Purifier Humidify + Cool Formaldehyde. The impressive device offers one of the best air purifiers (even trapping formaldehyde) and manages to solve one of the biggest issues with humidifiers—keeping them clean. And thanks to a rare Black Friday sale, it's currently $200. But hurry! These deals won't last, and you'll have to wait until next year to score a price this low again.
Braelyn Wood is the Deputy Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism from Northwestern University, along with a certificate in marketing. After interning at Bustle Digital Group and Cosmopolitan, her love of products (and a good deal) led her to the commerce space, and she joined Meredith Corporation as its first health and wellness-focused shopping writer. During this time, her byline appeared in Health, Shape, InStyle, People, and Travel Leisure, as she covered topics like workout gear, home goods, and coronavirus essentials to help shoppers lead healthier lives. In her current role, she helps readers find the best deals, uncover the latest launches, and understand which items are worth the splurge (or not) from her home in Brooklyn, New York.