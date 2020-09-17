These days, it's easy to fall prey to plant perfectionism. With so much picture-perfect greenery on social media and interior design programs, our own houseplants can start to look a little dull and droopy by comparison. But a limp houseplant isn't always cause for concern. Plants are, after all, living things and (like us humans!), they don't always look perfect.

"To us, maybe it looks droopy, but for the plant it could be perfectly fine," Darryl Cheng, an engineer who takes an analytical approach to houseplant care on House Plant Journal, tells mbg. "Just looking at it, we can't say that it looks droopy so there must be something wrong."

That's because the leaves of some plant varieties, like prayer plants, will naturally rise and fall in response to sunlight. A "droopy" look is just a function of their biology. Cheng also notes that popular picks like monsteras will jut out leaves at different angles over time, which might look like a flaw to us but is actually totally normal.

So before jumping to a conclusion, do a little research on what standard growth looks like for that plant variety. Once you do, you might find that the drooping doesn't a signal of a care issue.