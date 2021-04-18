mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
The Oh-So Easy Eyeliner Hack Drew Barrymore Loves For Lifting Puffy Lids

The Oh-So Easy Eyeliner Hack Drew Barrymore Loves For Lifting Puffy Lids

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Drew Barrymore on her wellness rituals

Image by mbg Creative x Robin Marchant / Getty

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
April 18, 2021 — 13:33 PM

We've discussed puffy eyes a bunch here at mbg—but have you ever woken up with just one orb hanging low? It's incredibly common, especially if you're a loyal side-sleeper, and it may actually have nothing to do with sleep habits at all—some may experience this asymmetry with age, while for others it's simply due to genetics. It's nothing to sound the alarm over—you likely notice it more than others, anyway—but if it bothers you, there's loads you can do to make the eyes appear more symmetrical, both with skin care and makeup. 

For the latter, take this tip Drew Barrymore recently demonstrated in an IGTV video: In less than two minutes, the award-winning actress lifts her narrowed eyelid with nothing but a humble liner. It's a transformative technique she has deemed "corrective eye makeup"—and we've outlined the genius hack below.  

Barrymore's hack for balancing uneven eyes. 

The trick, says Barrymore, is to tightline the upper waterline on the eye that appears more droopy. "As you can see, one eye is lower than the other," she says in the video, pointing to her orbs. By shading in her upper waterline, she notes, "It's going to open my eye to match [the other]." 

She then wields her Flower Beauty Forever Wear Eyeliner and rims her top waterline. Make sure to stay within the waterline (read: not the lash line), so it appears more natural and even, and if you notice any transfer along your bottom waterline throughout the day, Barrymore suggests sliding a damp cotton swab along the rim. And there you have it: symmetrical eyes that look wide-awake, in two minutes flat. 

"It's really a cool trick," Barrymore adds. "I feel like my eyes look much more even than they did before." The before and after has a pretty stark contrast (don't take our word for it; watch the video!), yet the hack is incredibly low-lift. A worthy addition to your bank of beauty tips, if you ask us. 

As for the color, any shade of liner will work—Barrymore uses an onyx hue to match her black mascara, but you can always use a brown or taupe for a softer look. 

And if you want to make the eyes appear even brighter? Well, makeup artists are quick to sing the praises of a rim of white liner, some strategic highlighter, and a few other eye-opening hacks here

Advertisement

The takeaway.

Let's review: If one eye looks more closed than the other, Barrymore swears by a sweep of liner on the upper waterline to provide some lift. That's not to say you have to do anything at all to even the eyes if it doesn't bother you—oftentimes, it's not even noticeable! But considering how effortlessly the actress raises her lid, it's worth trying if you're curious.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work...

More On This Topic

Beauty

8 Core Beauty Truths We Believe In About Clean & Conscious Beauty

Alexandra Engler
8 Core Beauty Truths We Believe In About Clean & Conscious Beauty
Beauty

We Answer It Once & For All: How Fast Does Hair Really Grow?

Andrea Jordan
We Answer It Once & For All: How Fast Does Hair Really Grow?
$19.99

Clean Cosmetics 101

With Heather White
Clean Cosmetics 101
Integrative Health

Feeling Sluggish? A Supplement To Help Your Natural Energy Levels

Alexandra Engler
Feeling Sluggish? A Supplement To Help Your Natural Energy Levels
Routines

Don't Love Planks? Try This Simple (Yet Ultra-Effective) Core Exercise Instead

Sarah Regan
Don't Love Planks? Try This Simple (Yet Ultra-Effective) Core Exercise Instead
Integrative Health

Spring Allergies Drying Your Eyes Out? 4 Ways To Help, From A Functional Eye Doc

Abby Moore
Spring Allergies Drying Your Eyes Out? 4 Ways To Help, From A Functional Eye Doc
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Functional Food

Want To Eat More Sustainably? Try These 9 Foods With A Lower Carbon Footprint

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
Want To Eat More Sustainably? Try These 9 Foods With A Lower Carbon Footprint
Recipes

6 Clever Recipes That Use Every Part Of Your Produce

Eliza Sullivan
6 Clever Recipes That Use Every Part Of Your Produce
Integrative Health

Always Feel Stiff & Tight? You Might Be Missing This Crucial Nutrient

Sarah Regan
Always Feel Stiff & Tight? You Might Be Missing This Crucial Nutrient
Routines

10 Energizing Cardio Exercises You Can Do At Home (Nope, No Burpees)

Kristine Thomason
10 Energizing Cardio Exercises You Can Do At Home (Nope, No Burpees)
Integrative Health

We Put In The Work: Here Are The 16 Best Collagen Supplements

Alexandra Engler
We Put In The Work: Here Are The 16 Best Collagen Supplements
Functional Food

This One Cooking Tool Is Essential To Healthy Latin American Cuisine

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
This One Cooking Tool Is Essential To Healthy Latin American Cuisine
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/drew-barrymores-eyeliner-hack-for-balancing-uneven-eyes

Your article and new folder have been saved!