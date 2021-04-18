The trick, says Barrymore, is to tightline the upper waterline on the eye that appears more droopy. "As you can see, one eye is lower than the other," she says in the video, pointing to her orbs. By shading in her upper waterline, she notes, "It's going to open my eye to match [the other]."

She then wields her Flower Beauty Forever Wear Eyeliner and rims her top waterline. Make sure to stay within the waterline (read: not the lash line), so it appears more natural and even, and if you notice any transfer along your bottom waterline throughout the day, Barrymore suggests sliding a damp cotton swab along the rim. And there you have it: symmetrical eyes that look wide-awake, in two minutes flat.

"It's really a cool trick," Barrymore adds. "I feel like my eyes look much more even than they did before." The before and after has a pretty stark contrast (don't take our word for it; watch the video!), yet the hack is incredibly low-lift. A worthy addition to your bank of beauty tips, if you ask us.

As for the color, any shade of liner will work—Barrymore uses an onyx hue to match her black mascara, but you can always use a brown or taupe for a softer look.

And if you want to make the eyes appear even brighter? Well, makeup artists are quick to sing the praises of a rim of white liner, some strategic highlighter, and a few other eye-opening hacks here.