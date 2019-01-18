This Is The Next Big Healthy Food Trend, Says The Guy Who Started The Celery Juice Craze

Anthony William, otherwise known as the Medical Medium, is famous for launching the celery juice trend that the wellness world has gone crazy for (for our take on that, check out this piece). When I asked him what the next big superfood trend would be, he said a single word without hesitation: "pitaya."

While William is not an M.D., he is a New York Times best-selling author with a devoted fan base who have seen life-changing results from his superfood claims. "I truly started to learn what love is and especially self-love when I discovered @medicalmedium," posted @kieryncrisannalexander on Instagram next to before-and-after pictures showing her recovery from psoriasis, depression, low energy, and joint pain. "Your skin is ACTUALLY healing, like truly healing from the inside out, your migraines have subsided, no more brain fog, digestion on point, depression completely gone," posted thefreespiritfoodie with a before-and-after picture showing an incredible acne recovery.

I'll admit, I didn't know much about pitaya or red dragon fruit. I knew this exotic crop's seedy chunks might make an appearance in a smoothie bowl. Sometimes I'd see this vibrant prickly produce at a farmers market, but I never realized this fruit had powers—besides being super photogenic.

According to William's Facebook page, the dragon fruit, specifically red pitaya (or red dragon fruit) can "rejuvenate the liver." And if there's one thing my liver could use right now, it's some rejuvenation. So I checked out William's latest book, Medical Medium Liver Rescue.

In it, he states, "The red pigment in the red-fleshed variety of pitaya is a rejuvenator for your liver, bringing cells back to life."

Let's take a deeper look at how exactly that happens—and if it's something you should try.