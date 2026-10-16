Wilde clearly has some serious strength, but she needed to double down on her training regimen before the World Senior Games to ensure she could hit the five-hour mark two years after she broke her first records. In the weeks leading up to the competition, she and her husband shifted their schedule earlier. They would go to bed around 9PM, so Wilde could wake up at 2 a.m. and begin planking. By 6 a.m., she had already planked for four hours.