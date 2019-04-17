If You Think Your Pet’s A Picky Eater, Here’s What Might Be Going On Instead

It’s a strange sight to behold, but it happens: Dinner’s on the table—well, in this case, on the floor—and your dog is literally not having it. What gives? Is she full? Not feeling well? Is she bluffing? (All valid picky-pet-parent questions.)

If your dog’s a relatively new addition to the family, or if you’re trying out a new food, you might reason that your four-legged friend is just being picky or wonder if there’s a food allergy at play.

“Food allergies are one thing we look for if we have a fussy animal,” says Dr. Babette Gladstein, VMD, who has dealt with many food-sensitive animals at her veterinarian practice in New York City. “But there are a few tips I tell clients to try at home prior to testing.”

For starters, our fur babies have plenty of nourishing food options, even if their stomachs are on the sensitive side.

Read on below for more expert tips that might help solve the mystery of the uneaten dinner. (And it goes without saying, but check in with your vet right away if your dog is showing symptoms of sickness, pain, or discomfort.)