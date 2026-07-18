Your hormones shift dramatically across the month, so it's a reasonable question: does where you are in your cycle change how your body responds to caffeine before a workout?
A group of researchers decided to find out1.
About the study
The researchers pooled data from 20 randomized controlled trials involving 272 female participants, looking at whether caffeine's performance benefits changed depending on cycle phase or hormonal birth control use.
They tested women across every hormonal context: early follicular (right after your period, when estrogen and progesterone are both low), late follicular and around ovulation (when estrogen peaks), the luteal phase (after ovulation, when progesterone rises), and women on hormonal birth control.
There was also a plausible biological reason to think hormones might matter here.
Caffeine is broken down by a liver enzyme called CYP1A2 (think of it as your body's caffeine-processing system), and hormonal birth control is known to slow that process down, meaning caffeine stays in your system longer if you're on the pill.
The idea that your hormonal context might change how caffeine works wasn't unreasonable. It just didn't pan out.
Caffeine worked across every hormonal group
No matter where women were in their menstrual cycle, caffeine consistently improved exercise performance.
Researchers found performance benefits in every hormonal group they studied, and when they compared the groups to one another, they found no meaningful differences.
In other words, caffeine worked just as well whether women were in the early follicular phase (right after their period), around ovulation (when estrogen peaks), or in the luteal phase (after ovulation, when progesterone rises).
Women using hormonal birth control also experienced improved exercise performance, although the effect was the smallest of the four groups and only just reached statistical significance, so the researchers interpreted that finding more cautiously.
The researchers also looked at whether caffeine dose, timing, or participants' usual caffeine intake changed the picture.
None of these factors appeared to meaningfully change caffeine's performance benefits across different hormonal phases. However, the researchers note that these findings are still hypothesis-generating rather than definitive.
What this means for cycle-syncing advice
Cycle-syncing (adjusting your workouts, nutrition, and supplements based on your cycle phase) has become a popular wellness concept.
Some of it is grounded in real biology. But a lot of it has gotten ahead of the evidence, and this meta-analysis pushes back on the caffeine piece directly.
It's also interesting that in the early follicular phase, caffeine appeared to benefit endurance and repeated-output activities more than maximal-output efforts like a heavy lift or sprint.
Putting your pre-workout coffee to work
You don't need a cycle calendar to figure out your caffeine strategy. A moderate dose, taken about an hour before exercise, is the evidence-backed approach, and the data from this study supports that same framework.
- Dose: Around 3 mg per kilogram of body weight. For someone who weighs 150 pounds (about 68 kg), that's roughly 200 mg, or about a standard 12-oz cup of quality coffee.
- Timing: About 60 minutes before training is the sweet spot most research points to.
- Individual response matters:Whether caffeine enhances your workout may come down to your genetics, another reason your personal tolerance is a better guide than any cycle-specific protocol.
The researchers found no evidence that tweaking dose or timing based on your cycle would improve results. Consistency matters far more than hormonal timing.
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The takeaway
The best available evidence supports caffeine as broadly effective for women's exercise performance, regardless of cycle phase or hormonal birth control use.
A moderate dose of quality coffee about an hour before training is the approach the research supports, no cycle tracking required. As more female-specific trials emerge, the picture will sharpen, but for now, your pre-workout coffee habit is on solid ground.