Every year, Google's top searches give us a unique view of what people are interested in. And in 2019, many of the most Googled diets involve eating whole, minimally processed foods.

One of those diets is the GOLO diet, which combines the use of their supplements, along with their clean eating diet plan. If you're curious, GOLO stands for "Go Lose Weight. Go Look Great. Go Love Life."

While we can get behind a diet rich in whole foods, we wanted to take a closer look at the diet as a whole. If you're thinking about giving this diet plan a try, here's a breakdown of what you should know.