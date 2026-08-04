Does Sex Before Exercise Hurt Performance? What 20+ Years Of Research Shows
It's the night before a big race. You're anxious, excited, worked up, and all that nervous energy has to go somewhere (right?). One option is sex. Which raises a question: Should you?
The old-school answer was usually a firm no. But a new narrative review1 in Frontiers in Physiology went looking for the actual evidence behind that belief. And it turns out, that's pretty dated advice. Here's why.
What 20+ years of data show
Researchers pulled together decades of published studies to answer a few basic questions. Does sex before competition hurt strength, endurance, or focus? Does it help or hurt recovery? And does timing matter?
The short version is that sex has a largely neutral effect on athletic performance, and what actually shapes the outcome has less to do with the physical act and more to do with timing, sleep, and your own mindset.
It's worth noting that nearly all of this research was done on male athletes, which limits how confidently any of it applies to women. Of course... more on that below.
What actually happens in your body
Sex is fundamentally physical, it's not the energy drain it's made out to be. The review found that the physical demands are roughly on par with light-to-moderate exercise, something that's closer to a brisk walk than a hard workout. Active recovery if you will. It doesn't meaningfully deplete the fuel your muscles need to compete.
Your hormones do shift, but only briefly. According to the review, here's what moves:
- Testosterone: Can increase during arousal
- Prolactin: Rises after orgasm, tied to relaxation
- Cortisol: Can shift depending on the emotional context
- Oxytocin: Increases with intimacy and bonding
But these changes are short-lived and return to baseline quickly. They aren't dramatic enough to move the needle on strength, endurance, or coordination the next day.
The performance question
When researchers looked at actual athletic output, the results were reassuring. Sex several hours or more before competition did not meaningfully impair:
- Strength and grip
- Endurance and aerobic capacity
- Power and explosive movement
- Reaction time and coordination
However, timing may play a role. Sex immediately before an event can leave you feeling relaxed or slightly fatigued, which matters more for your mental state than your muscles. For an athlete trying to get fired up, that post-sex calm can either take the edge off nerves or dull the intensity they rely on. A few hours of buffer is generally enough for any of that to fade.
The psychology piece
For a lot of athletes, the mental side matters more than anything physical. The review found that sex can actually support readiness and recovery through:
- Lower anxiety: Reduced pre-competition stress
- Better mood: Improved emotional state going into an event
- Stress relief: Emotional connection that takes the edge off
If pre-competition anxiety is your weak spot, that calming effect can work in your favor.
When sex hurts performance, it's usually tied to relationship stress, guilt, or a strong personal belief that it will throw you off. If you're convinced it will wreck you, it might, because mindset always matters.
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Timing and sleep
If there's one thing to protect, it's sleep. That's the variable the review keeps circling back to.
The fact that late-night sex that cuts into your sleep is the actually concerning part. Sleep is when your body locks in training gains, balances hormones, and sharpens focus. So anything that shortchanges it has a cost. Earlier-evening timing that still allows a full night of rest is unlikely to cause any problems. (Worth noting: what you do in the morning matters for sleep quality too.)
So the more useful question isn't "should I have sex before I compete?" It's "will this mess with my sleep?" If the answer is no, you're probably fine.
The takeaway
Almost all of this evidence comes from studies on men. Women, and female athletes especially, are barely represented in the research. Menstrual cycle phase alone can shift hormone levels, mood, and recovery in ways this data doesn't account for.
What's clear is that no universal rule against sex before competition holds up to scrutiny. Pay attention to how you feel, protect your sleep, and treat this as a personal choice (not a rule handed down from some coach in 1987).