 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Home
What Research & Experts Say About Microwaving Sponges To Get Rid Of Germs

What Research & Experts Say About Microwaving Sponges To Get Rid Of Germs

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Does Microwaving Sponges Actually Kill Any Germs? We Asked An Expert

Image by Natalie Jeffcott / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
November 25, 2021 — 14:05 PM

Do you ever look at your kitchen sponge and wonder if there's anything you can really do to make sure it's germ-free? Some people opt to throw their sponges in the microwave thinking it will zap away any germs, but we were curious: Does that actually do anything?

In honor of one of the biggest eating (and by extension, dish scrubbing) days of the year, Thanksgiving, we consulted the research and asked an expert to weigh in. Here's what to know.

Does microwaving sponges actually work?

Based on the existing research, the jury is still out on whether microwaving sponges is actually beneficial. According to one 2017 study, researchers found microwaving, along with boiling, can significantly reduce the bacterial load of sponges, but that doesn't mean we should all be doing it.

"Results were contradictory," the study authors write, "for example showing effectiveness in the laboratory, but not in used kitchen sponges, and no method alone seemed to be able to achieve a general bacterial reduction of more than about 60%."

This isn't ideal, they note, hypothesizing that resistant bacteria that survive the sanitation process can rapidly re-colonize (similar to the effect of antibiotics on the gut), which could promote more harmful bacteria in the sponges.

In another study conducted in 2020, researchers note microwaving sponges does appear to alter the composition and metabolic properties of the microbial communities, but more research is needed to determine if those changes are good or bad for our health.

Advertisement

An expert weighs in:

To get an expert's take on the question of whether to microwave your sponge, we asked Peter Miller, author of How To Wash the Dishes. While he could neither confirm nor deny this cleaning method's effectiveness, much like the research on the topic, he did have some noteworthy points to add.

For one thing, he says "always rinse your sponge with cold water. It will help keep the bacteria down." Additionally, he tells mbg that some cultures avoid sponges altogether, from Sweden, to New Zealand, to Japan. Instead, they use a dishcloth, which Miller notes does not sour and can be rinsed completely.

The bottom line:

probiotic+

probiotic+
Tackle your gut issues now, so you don’t have to think about them later.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(52)
probiotic+

If you're worried your sponge might be harboring germs, your safest bet may very well be to toss it—especially if you don't have a dishwasher to ensure your dishes truly get sanitized. Or perhaps you decide to swap out your sponges altogether for dishcloths you can wash more easily. Either way, the lesson here is: if your sponge is getting grimy, it's probably not worth saving.

Want to learn how feng shui can help you create a high-vibe home and set powerful intentions to manifest your dreams? This is feng shui the modern way - no superstitions, all good vibes. Click here to register for a free session with Dana that will give you 3 tips to transform your home today!

Advertisement
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Home

The Best Way To Tackle Your Sink Full Of Thanksgiving Dishes

Sarah Regan
The Best Way To Tackle Your Sink Full Of Thanksgiving Dishes
Beauty

Did You Hear? This Thanksgiving-Approved Food Is A+ For Hair Growth

Jamie Schneider
Did You Hear? This Thanksgiving-Approved Food Is A+ For Hair Growth
$299.99

A Modern Approach to Ayurveda

With Sahara Rose
A Modern Approach to Ayurveda
Integrative Health

Is There A Link Between Vitamin D & Inflammatory Pathways? What Research Says

Eliza Sullivan
Is There A Link Between Vitamin D & Inflammatory Pathways? What Research Says
Beauty

How To Care For Kinky & Coily Hair — Every Single Tip From The Pros

Dorian Smith-Garcia
How To Care For Kinky & Coily Hair — Every Single Tip From The Pros
Love

5 Psychologist-Approved Habits To Keep Holiday Drama Out Of Your Relationship

Carla Marie Manly, Ph.D.
5 Psychologist-Approved Habits To Keep Holiday Drama Out Of Your Relationship
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

Want Healthy Vitamin D Levels? Make Sure To Get Enough Of This Nutrient

Lauren Del Turco, CPT
Want Healthy Vitamin D Levels? Make Sure To Get Enough Of This Nutrient
Recipes

An RD's Soothing Butternut Squash Soup With A Discreet Powerhouse Ingredient

Abby Moore
An RD's Soothing Butternut Squash Soup With A Discreet Powerhouse Ingredient
Integrative Health

This Is The Best Type Of Probiotic To Try If You're Bloated, Say mbg Reviews*

Kristine Thomason
This Is The Best Type Of Probiotic To Try If You're Bloated, Say mbg Reviews*
Personal Growth

11 Adult Coloring Books Guaranteed To Bring Out Your Creative Side

Sarah Regan
11 Adult Coloring Books Guaranteed To Bring Out Your Creative Side
Integrative Health

Lots Of Multivitamins Skimp On These Important Vitamins & What To Look For

Lauren Del Turco, CPT
Lots Of Multivitamins Skimp On These Important Vitamins & What To Look For
Functional Food

A Functional Medicine Expert's Go-To Diet To Minimize Inflammation

William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.
A Functional Medicine Expert's Go-To Diet To Minimize Inflammation
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/does-microwaving-sponges-actually-clean-them

Your article and new folder have been saved!