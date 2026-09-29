A 1,000+ Person Study Found Something Unexpected About The Menopause Brain
Brain fog can make you wonder what's actually happening upstairs.
During perimenopause and menopause, forgetting a word or struggling to concentrate can feel like more than an annoying symptom, especially when you've heard that menopause may cause the brain to shrink.
But does the menopause transition actually lead to measurable brain-volume loss?
That's what researchers wanted to understand in a new study1 that tracked brain changes around major hormonal transitions.
About the study
In this analysis of brain scans published in Nature Communications, researchers used scans taken at two different points in time to measure changes in brain volume.
The study included three transition groups: people going through puberty, people going through pregnancy, and women transitioning from premenopause to postmenopause.
Each group was also compared with people whose hormonal stage stayed the same between scans.
This allowed researchers to see whether brain-volume changes were more closely tied to the hormonal transition or the passage of time.
For the menopause group specifically, researchers compared women who became postmenopausal between their two scans with women who remained premenopausal or remained postmenopausal throughout the study.
What the scans showed across the three transitions
During puberty and pregnancy, people going through the hormonal transition had greater reductions in brain volume than those in the stable comparison groups.
Menopause was different. Women who transitioned from premenopause to postmenopause did not have a significant reduction in total brain volume or cortical volume during the study period.
The stable groups did show significant volume loss.
In other words, the women actively going through menopause weren't the ones showing the brain-volume changes in this study.
The researchers suggest the volume loss in the stable groups may be more closely related to normal aging.
They also raise the possibility that brain volume temporarily stays more stable during the menopause transition, but that's still a preliminary interpretation that needs more research.
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What this means for brain fog
This study measured brain volume, not memory, concentration, or other aspects of cognitive function.
That's an important distinction because brain fog is still a real experience. Hormonal changes during perimenopause and menopause can coincide with changes in memory, focus, and attention, even when there isn't measurable loss of brain tissue.
So a forgotten word or lost train of thought isn't automatically a sign that menopause is shrinking your brain. This research suggests the relationship between menopause, brain function, and aging is more complicated than that.
Keep supporting your brain through midlife
The findings don't change the basics of healthy brain aging. A few habits are worth keeping in your routine:
- Prioritize sleep: Consistent, restorative sleep supports everyday brain function and overall health.
- Stay active: Regular physical activity supports brain and cardiovascular health as you age.
- Eat a nutrient-dense diet: A balanced eating pattern can support long-term brain health.
The takeaway
Menopause may come with brain fog, but this study didn't find measurable brain-volume loss during the transition itself.
The bigger picture is that your brain keeps changing throughout midlife, and menopause may not be the brain-shrinking event it's often made out to be.