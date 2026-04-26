Does Distracted Eating Make You Eat More? Yes — But Not How You'd Think
Most of us know that scrolling through our phones or watching TV while eating isn't exactly a mindful practice. But if you've ever justified it with "I'm still eating the same amount," new research suggests that's not quite the full picture, and the reasons why might change how you think about mealtime.
A meta-analysis of 50 studies1 published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that distracted eating doesn't just affect how much you eat in the moment, it also increases how much you eat at your next meal. And that downstream effect was consistent across studies, regardless of the type of distraction.
What the research found
Researchers analyzed data from 50 studies examining the relationship between distracted eating and food intake in adults. Of those, 40 studies measured how much people ate during the distracted meal (concurrent intake), while 10 studies tracked how much they ate later (subsequent intake).
The effect of distraction on concurrent intake depended heavily on the type of distraction. Passive distractions (like watching TV or listening to audio) were associated with increased food intake during the meal. But cognitively demanding tasks (think: playing a challenging game or completing a mental exercise) did not have the same effect.
However, when it came to later eating, the pattern was clear and consistent. Eating while distracted, regardless of distraction type, led to meaningfully greater food intake at the next meal.
Why distraction affects your next meal
So why would eating in front of the TV today make you eat more at dinner tonight?
The researchers suggest it comes down to memory. When you're distracted during a meal, your brain doesn't fully encode the experience of eating, like what you ate, how much, and how satisfying it was. That weakened memory of the meal may interfere with satiety signals, leaving you feeling less satisfied and more likely to eat more later.
It's worth noting that hunger and fullness cues aren't always easy to interpret. Distraction appears to add another layer of interference, making it harder for the body to fully register what was just consumed.
Not all distractions are created equal
One nuance worth noting: not all distractions affect your eating the same way in the moment.
Passive distractions like TV watching appear to increase how much you eat during that meal. This is likely because they require minimal cognitive effort, allowing you to keep eating on autopilot without noticing fullness cues.
Cognitively demanding distractions, on the other hand, didn't increase concurrent intake in the studies analyzed. The mental effort required may actually compete with eating for your attention, potentially slowing you down.
But here's the key takeaway: even if a demanding distraction doesn't make you eat more right now, it still disrupts the memory encoding that affects your next meal. So the later-eating effect holds regardless.
The takeaway
This isn't about striving for perfect, silent meals every time you sit down to eat. (We're big believers in the 80/20 approach; perfection is never the goal.) And sometimes dinner is movie night, and that's part of enjoying life.
But this research does offer a compelling reason to bring a little more presence to your meals when you can. Not as a restrictive practice, but as a way to actually enjoy your food more fully. When you're tuned in to what you're eating, you're more likely to notice the flavors, feel satisfied, and give your body the information it needs to regulate appetite naturally.
A few realistic ways to eat more mindfully without overhauling your routine:
- Start with one meal. Pick one meal a day (breakfast is often easiest) to eat without screens.
- Make it social. Eating with others (even over a long, leisurely dinner with a glass of wine) naturally pulls your attention to the meal and the moment. Community matters.
- Check in mid-meal. Pause once during your meal to notice how full you feel. Even a brief moment of attention can help.
- Let go of perfection. Some distracted meals are inevitable, and that's okay. The goal isn't rigidity, it's building more awareness over time.
What you eat matters, but so does how you eat it. Giving your meals a bit more of your attention may help your body do a better job of regulating appetite, and help you enjoy the experience of eating along the way.