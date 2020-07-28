According to experts and research, citronella isn't exactly the miracle cure many of us want it to be. Entomologist and professor at Michigan State University Howard Russell M.S., tells mbg that he doesn't consider citronella an effective mosquito repellent. That's not to say that citronella candles don't repel bugs at all; they do, largely thanks to the fact that they help mask the scent of people.

In one study, citronella essential oil candles were able to reduce the amount of mosquitos by about 35% and sand flies by 15%. However, other essential oils seemed to be more effective at repelling bugs. Another study found that having citronella candles or incense burning did reduce the number of mosquito bites on participants, but only by about 42% and 24%, respectively.

To that end, it would seem though citronella candles deter some bugs, they're not a foolproof option. Consider pairing yours with these other bug-repelling options to keep bugs at bay and bites to a minimum at home.