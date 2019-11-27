Do You Know Where Your CBD Comes From? Take A Look

By now, we all know we should be choosing a high-quality CBD. But beyond what a product says on its label, how do we truly know we’re getting the best possible ingredients? Turns out, it’s not only hemp’s extracts that make a difference.

We spoke with molecular biologist, industrial hemp scientist, and certified herbalist Bear Reel, who currently heads up the cultivation R&D team at Charlotte’s Web™, to learn more about where our CBD comes from. The company is renowned for pioneering the CBD industry—ahead of the 2014 Farm Bill—when the Stanley brothers first bred hemp plants with extremely low levels of THC and high levels of CBD.

In other words, Charlotte’s Web has over five years’ worth of scientific experience in cultivating hemp from the ground up (quite literally!). Read on for a closer look at what it takes to go from seed to shelf organically, sustainably, and healthfully—right now and into the future.