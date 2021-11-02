Do You Have A Balanced Endocannabinoid System? Here’s What To Look For

Firstly, everyone has an endocannabinoid system (ECS), whether you’ve consumed hemp oil (Cannabis sativa) or not. In fact the ECS plays a much larger role than many of us are aware. Composed of endocannabinoids, receptors, and enzymes, this system helps maintain our body’s homeostasis as a “master regulator” that facilitates the signals between our cells and organs. How does it work? As our body produces endocannabinoid molecules or receives phytocannabinoids from the hemp plant (e.g. CBD, CBG, etc.), these bioactive compounds interact with receptors to signal a specific action, like helping us be more resilient to stressors and balance our mood.* Once the action is finished, enzymes then break down the cannabinoids, and rinse/repeat.

Endocannabinoid receptors are found throughout the body, including our brain, immune cells, skin, GI tract, connective tissues, and bones. So it makes sense that research has connected the ECS to an array of functions, like motor activity, neurogenesis, immune response, mitochondrial activity, and even learning and memory. At this point, it’s no wonder why many of us are turning to the support of plant cannabinoids (aka, phytocannabinoids), and one in specific: cannabidiol, or CBD.* Daily support with a high-quality supplement like the +PlusCBD Reserve Collection Oils by CV Sciences is one way for us to support a balanced and nourished ECS.*