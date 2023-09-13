Do You Feel Confident About Your Vagina? After This Expert's Advice, You Will

Taking control of your health isn't just about staying informed—it's also about raising your hand and speaking up when something feels off. Because if you don't, who will? The problem is, there's one area of the body that most people feel a little "awk" talking about. Yes, we're referring to the famous V word. Say it with us: the vagina.

As little kids, many of us were taught to whisper about our "private parts," so it's no wonder we grew up somewhat ashamed. But it's time we dismantle this silly (and frankly, harmful) cultural norm by owning our vaginas. That means asking the hard-hitting questions and openly leaning on vag-positive resources and products—especially if they have names like Happy Hoo-Ha or Lovin' Libido (props to OLLY). To help get the conversation started, we recruited the help of board-certified reproductive endocrinologist Sheeva Talebian, M.D.