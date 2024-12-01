Skip to Content
Integrative Health

A Brain-Boosting Way To Start Your Day, From A Memory Coach

Hannah Frye
December 01, 2024
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
Woman with red nails putting toothpaste on a toothbrush
Image by Studio Firma / Stocksy
December 01, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

A healthy brain, like any organ really, starts with a nutrient-rich, balanced diet—no questions asked. However, there are plenty of steps you can take beyond the food (or supplements) you consume to support brain longevity, too. 

According to memory coach Jim Kwik, author of Limitless: Upgrade Your Brain, Learn Anything Faster, and Unlock Your Exceptional Life, there’s one easy step you can take first thing in the morning to boost your brain health—here’s one tip he shared on the mindbodygreen podcast

Want a healthier brain? Brush your teeth with the opposite hand

You should really try brushing your teeth with your non-dominant hand, Kwik says, because it stimulates a different part of your brain.

“Not only that, it's a nice way to force yourself to be present,” he adds. Rather than letting your brain wander to your daily to-do list or ruminate on the previous day, this simple switch can pull you back to the moment, creating an unintentional mindfulness session. What’s more, completing this one, fairly simple task first thing in the morning sets up the rest of your day for success, he says. 

“I think that focus bleeds into other areas of your life, like when you're on Zoom and other things. It’s a nice gateway habit,” he explains. 

Essentially, presenting yourself with this small challenge in the morning can set you up for better focus and mindfulness the rest of the day—so it's worth the two extra minutes of morning attention.

Other mental exercises

Brushing your teeth isn’t the only opportunity to shake up your routine for better brain health. Below, find a few more ways to take your brain for a workout: 

  • Walk backward (safely) 
  • Turn off your GPS when possible to rely on your memory
  • Go for a stroll rather than scrolling social media
  • Eat with the opposite hand
  • Learn a few words in a new language 
  • Practice meditation

The goal isn’t to overwhelm your schedule with an endless list of activities for your brain. In fact, a small mindfulness challenge is more powerful than you think. So pick one or two new mental exercises and stick with them—whether you notice the benefits right away or not, you’ll be doing your brain a favor. 

The takeaway

This Underconsumed Nutrient Helps Fight Gum Inflammation, Study Shows
Integrative Health

This Underconsumed Nutrient Helps Fight Gum Inflammation, Study Shows

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Do I Have Dementia Or Something Else? How To Tell + When To See A Doctor
Integrative Health

Do I Have Dementia Or Something Else? How To Tell + When To See A Doctor

Morgan Chamberlain

These 3 Types Of People Should Definitely Take A Probiotic
Integrative Health

These 3 Types Of People Should Definitely Take A Probiotic

Hannah Frye

16 MD-Approved Ways To Naturally Reset Your Sleep (For The Sake Of Your Health)
Integrative Health

16 MD-Approved Ways To Naturally Reset Your Sleep (For The Sake Of Your Health)

Mark Hyman, M.D.

After Tasting 15 Protein Powders, This Is The Clear Winner For Taste & Health
Integrative Health

After Tasting 15 Protein Powders, This Is The Clear Winner For Taste & Health

Analise Crites

A Lot Of Multivitamins Lack This Mineral—Here's Why You Need It
Integrative Health

A Lot Of Multivitamins Lack This Mineral—Here's Why You Need It

Morgan Chamberlain

Anxiety Always Kept Me Awake — Until I Switched To This Sleep Routine
Integrative Health

Anxiety Always Kept Me Awake — Until I Switched To This Sleep Routine

Serena Poon CN, CHC, CHN

This One Snack Boosts Mood & Serotonin Levels, Research Finds
Integrative Health

This One Snack Boosts Mood & Serotonin Levels, Research Finds

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

I'm A Functional Medicine Doc: Try My 3 Underrated Tips To Finally Banish Bloat
Integrative Health

I'm A Functional Medicine Doc: Try My 3 Underrated Tips To Finally Banish Bloat

Jason Wachob

Popular Stories

