Citronella Candles Aren't The Best Option: 7 Other Ways To Keep Bugs Away

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan
October 12, 2024
Sarah Regan
By Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Outdoor Candles and Pillows on a Rug
Image by Luke Liable / Stocksy
October 12, 2024

An old standby for warding off mosquitoes, citronella candles are common fixtures in backyards across America during the summer. But are they actually effective?

Here's what experts had to say on the matter, plus some ideas for other pest repellents.

What the research says about citronella

Citronella, an essential oil extracted from grasses in the Cymbopogon family, helps repel bugs largely thanks to the way it masks the scent of people. However, there is only so much this fragrant oil can do to keep mosquitos at bay.

In one study, candles made with citronella essential oil were able to reduce the number of 1mosquitoes by about 35% and sand flies by 15%. Another study found that having citronella candles or incense burning did reduce the number of mosquito bites2 on participants, but only by about 42% and 24%, respectively.

Entomologist and professor at Michigan State University Howard Russell, M.S., tells mbg that, because of these low percentages, he doesn't consider citronella alone to be an effective mosquito repellent.

7 other ways to keep bugs away:

Though citronella candles deter some bugs, they're not a foolproof option. Consider pairing yours with these other strategies for keeping mosquitos away:

1.

Wear loose-fitting clothing

Starting with the basics, if you're really looking to keep bugs off of you, Russell notes it's important to wear light, loose-fitting clothing (preferably with sleeves, if weather permits).

2.

Light geraniol and linalool candles

In the aforementioned study1 that compared essential oils, geraniol and linalool essential oil were more effective at repelling bugs than citronella. Linalool candles were able to reduce mosquitoes by nearly 65% and sand flies by 48%, and geraniol candles reduced mosquitoes by over 80% and sand flies by just under 70%.

Burn or diffuse these scents in your yard for a fragrant bug-fighting mix.

3.

Use DEET at low concentrations

If you're in a tropical area where mosquito-borne diseases thrive, DEET is the recommended option. One study found that, compared to citronella candles, DEET and oil of lemon eucalyptus sprays reduced mosquito attraction significantly more—by up to 60%.

That said, the Environmental Working Group recommends limiting DEET concentrations in products to 30%, so check those labels.

4.

Apply DIY bug spray

If you're not looking to smell like DEET and aren't concerned about mosquito-borne diseases, check out this effective DIY bug spray that combines various essential oils to give you natural, chemical-free protection. Apply to exposed skin before entering a buggy area.

5.

Sit near some bug-repelling plants

Green thumbs, this one's for you: Certain natural insecticide plants can help deter pests. Consider adding lavender, basil, or mint to your garden.

6.

Run the fans on high

A simple solution if you're in a pinch: Turn your fan on high to blow bugs away and disperse odors, making it harder for them to smell you.b

7.

Stay inside during peak hours

Mosquitoes tend to come out around dusk and dawn, so staying inside during these times can reduce your risk of exposure.

The bottom line:

According to experts and research, citronella isn't exactly the miracle cure many of us want it to be. However, there are plenty of other ways to stay mostly bite-free: Whip up some DIY bug spray, turn on the fan, and maybe keep these anti-itch recipes on hand too—just in case.

