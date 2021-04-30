When 90210 actress and activist AnnaLynne McCord said she wanted to film her session with me discussing her dissociative identity disorder diagnosis, I was thrilled. DID, formerly known as multiple personality disorder, is one of the most complex and misunderstood psychiatric conditions. People with the disorder experience tremendous amounts of shame and often suffer in silence for years before getting a diagnosis.

When AnnaLynne’s two videos (you can see part 1 here and part 2 here) started getting a lot of buzz, it increased awareness to this disorder and helped debunk some of the many misconceptions surrounding DID. Here are six takeaways from AnnaLynne’s experience I want to highlight: