“What I think is underrated is a face roller. I love the ReFa facial massagers. I actually take that with me every time I travel, because I feel like vacation is always one of those times where you drink a little bit more, and so you get a little bit puffy. So I always take that with me if I'm traveling.

“I will tell you the one thing that I've actually become obsessed with is this thing called a stem cell facial. Basically, it is a microneedling facial, and they take exosomes, which are basically like stem cells, and they do a pass of hyaluronic acid into the skin with the microneedling.

“And then once they see a little bit of the blood through the microneedling, they use exosomes on your face. It's basically stem cells that help revitalize and heal your face. There's no downtime to it, which is amazing. The exosomes actually heal your face, and you can go to work the next day.

“[I go to] Nathan Ford, who is also my doctor now…I had sunspots on my nose and on my forehead, and I took a photo of me laying down in the chair, and then I took a photo the next morning just to see. I did it side-by-side, and you can see the difference in how much brighter my face looked and how it got rid of some of my sunspots. I was surprised by it.”