Happiness and joy. Both positive, cheerful, synonyms, no? You may use them interchangeably in everyday conversation, but according to clinical psychologist and New York Times bestselling author Shefali Tsabary, Ph.D., what truly brings you joy isn't the same as what makes you happy. It's not just about semantics: As she shares on the mindbodygreen podcast, there's a stark, major difference between happiness and joy, and it's crucial to differentiate the two.