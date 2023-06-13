However getting adequate amounts of vitamin D via the sun is challenging. First and foremost, the amount of sunshine required to reach sufficiency isn’t an exact science and varies greatly depending on a person’s individual makeup, body composition, and environment.

“There’s this myth that you cannot use sunscreen because if you're using sunscreen, you're gonna become vitamin D deficient,” says Hu. “But the reality is that there are much safer and more reliable ways to take vitamin D than go get sun burnt and potentially get skin cancer.”

And even if you spend all day in the sun, without sunscreen, there’s no guarantee that you’d reach sufficient levels. Hu points to studies showing that even folks who are exposed to direct sunlight all day, such as farmers, still struggle with vitamin D deficiency1 . In fact, most Americans struggle with deficiency or insufficiency2 .

In addition, our ability to synthesize vitamin D via the skin declines with age. “Our skin's capacity to convert vitamin D from sun exposure declines over age, but our GI absorption stays relatively stable,” she says.

Check out our favorite vitamin D supplements here.