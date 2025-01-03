Women Of All Ages Swear By This Treatment That Reduces Blackheads In Just One Use 

Advertisement
Despite being in my 30s, blackheads are one of my biggest skin concerns. Even though acne becomes less common as you age1—yes, blackheads are a form of acne—I still deal with occasional breakouts due to stress, hormonal changes, and even hot weather.
When my pores start to look a little clogged, I have a go-to secret weapon that I swear by to erase blackheads: Dermalogica's Daily Microfoliant.
The fast-acting formula combines a gentle physical exfoliant (rice powder) with a light chemical exfoliant (AHAs) to help your skin release dead cells. When I add the exfoliating cleanser to my routine, I notice my skin looks clearer, smoother, and more even within a week.
Here's why I think this bestseller is really as good as the reviews say. Plus, a dermatologist's take on how to integrate a physical exfoliator.
Why I use an exfoliator
First things first, it's important to clarify why I use an exfoliator. They've gotten a bad reputation over the years, mostly from overuse and harsh formulas. However, an exfoliator is a great tool when used correctly.
"Physical exfoliants gently buff the skin surface to facilitate the removal of dead skin cells and debris to reveal healthier, brighter layers of skin," explains board-certified dermatologist Brendan Camp, M.D., of MSCS Dermatology.
On the other hand, a chemical exfoliant "breaks apart the bonds of dead skin cells and flushes them from the skin surface."
While your body naturally sheds dead skin cells (up to 40,000 dead skin cells every minute) this process can be slowed by lifestyle, age, skin dehydration, and even weather.
An exfoliator helps prevent congestion from dead skin cells sticking around too long—which is why it can be such a helpful tool against blackheads.
What makes Dermalogica's exfoliator a standout
While I consider an exfoliator to be an essential tool against blackheads—along with applying niacinamide—I know that not every formula is the same.
I'm partial to Dermalogica's Microfoliant because it takes a 360-degree approach to exfoliation by combining a chemical and physical exfoliator.
When activated with water, the powder releases the BHA salicylic acid and the enzyme papain (sourced from papaya). These ingredients work together to break down the bonds between dead and alive skin cells.
Although water transforms the powder into a creamy cleanser, it still retains small granules. These gentle exfoliators act like a polish and slough away dead skin cells.
Once the exfoliation is complete, the formula's skin-brightening complex jumps into action. Phytic acid, licorice, and white tea work together to help balance out the skin tone.
And you never have to worry about irritation! Soothing allantoin and colloidal oatmeal round out the cleanser to calm inflammation.
The end result? Your skin physically feels smoother with a lasting glow, yet the entire treatment takes less than 60 seconds.
How I use Dermalogica's microexfoliant
Dermatologists typically recommend using an exfoliator two to three times per week—and I take the same approach with this Daily Microfoliant Cleanser.
Using this product about three times per week is perfect for my oil-prone complexion. It keeps my blackheads at bay but doesn't leave my skin dry and irritated.
I previously tried using the cleanser daily, but I found it was a touch too harsh for my skin. Camp says this could be due to the rice powder, which acts as an "abrasive agent."
"If you use it too often, in excess, or too aggressively, it can put skin at risk of microtears and abrasions," Camp explains.
It's also important to pay attention to other products in your routine. For example, Camp warns against combining this cleanser with other products that have active ingredients, like retinol.
What other people say about Dermalogica
Dermalogica has an independent study of its Daily Microfoliant, where testers saw a reduction in blackheads within one use (with fewer visible dark spots after 14 days).
However, I'm always one for reviewers' input (and this cleanser has a lot of it).
- "Best exfoliant ever! I absolutely love the powder to foam. It's a great buff for the skin to reveal its glow. I use this daily and on all of my clients. Instantly smooths the skin!"
- "The first time this product was introduced to me was through having a professional facial, my face felt so clean and refreshed without feeling dry. I immediately subscribed very happy with the results!"
- "Since using the daily microfoliant, my skin feels and looks smoother! ... I am in my early fifties and wish I had started using Dermalogica products in my youth."
- "It cleared up skin tags on my neck and pimples on my face. Sometimes I use all over my body and it feels like silk. I love this product, please dont change the formula. Good for all age groups, I started using this product in my 40's, still using in my 60's."
The takeaway
There's a reason women of all ages rave about this bestselling cleanser with more than 8,000 reviews. It's the ultimate holy grail for fighting off blackheads and reducing the appearance of dark spots—and the standard 1.4-ounce bottle lasts for months before running out.
