Deliciously Ella Shares The Diet That Helped Heal Her Chronic Disease

Six years ago, Ella Mills was so ill that she could barely get out of bed. She spent hours watching Keeping Up With the Kardashians and browsing her friends' Facebook feeds, growing increasingly depressed. Doctors had diagnosed her with postural tachychardia syndrome, a rare disease, and pumped her full of medicine, but she knew there had to be a better way.

Eventually, while browsing the internet, she read about the power of diet and lifestyle to heal and began experimenting with a plant-based diet. She was able to come off her medication after two years, and now, after healing her gut from rounds of antibiotics, she's feeling vibrant and healthy again.

In this podcast, she chats about her healing journey and how she went from being sick in bed to the mega-successful blogger behind Deliciously Ella—and now, a businesswoman with four cookbooks (including the No. 1 best-selling debut cookbook ever in the United Kingdom), three delis, and three product ranges in over 5,500 stores.

She also opens up about her relationship with her husband, Matt, whom she married only 13 months after they met. She shares how they navigate being business partners and life partners and how he experienced his own health crisis, which prompted them to finally prioritize work/life balance. Whether you're a wellness business owner, someone looking to take control of your own health, or simply a fan of Ella, this is an episode you won't want to miss.

