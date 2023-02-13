Deepak Chopra’s 3 Must-Have Spirituality Tips To Boost Longevity

Chopra is a prolific walker—he’s famous for clocking around 20,000 steps per day. And walking, we know, is great for extending healthspan: In one 2022 study of more than 400,000 adults in the UK, researchers found that as little as 10 minutes of brisk walking per day was associated with longer telomeres—enough that their biological age appeared 16 years younger by midlife1 .

But Chopra takes the practice a step further. Rather than looking at text messages or checking his watch, “I use my walking as a process of awakening,” he says. He looks at the people around him, he looks at buildings, and as he sees everything around him, he realizes that everything physical is actually a product of his perception. “The world exists in me,” he says. “The body exists in me. The mind exists in me. But that ‘me,’ is not a person. That ‘me’ is the spirit.”

He essentially treats his daily walk like a meditation, thereby enhancing its health benefits for the mind, body, and soul.