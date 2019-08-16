Deepak Chopra, M.D., On Consciousness, Connection & Waking Up To The World

Deepak Chopra, M.D., is one of the most renowned spiritual teachers of our time. The author of more than 80 books, including 25 New York Times bestsellers, Deepak's groundbreaking work on metaphysics and the mind-body connection has touched millions of lives.

At this year's revitalize event, Deepak joined me on the main stage to discuss consciousness and its role in longevity. You could hear a pin drop as the crowd listened attentively to his nuanced take on some of life's biggest questions. One topic that kept surfacing was this idea of "waking up," which Deepak writes about extensively in his upcoming book, Metahuman: Unleashing Your Infinite Potential.

There are many things keeping us from true awakening, stuck in a state that Deepak describes as "a lucid dream in a vivid now," and the rise of social media is a big one. From his perspective, social platforms actually often encourage us to focus on the self—and in the process only make us feel more separate from one another. They take us away from our shared humanity and cause a lot of suffering, self-loathing, and jealousy in the process.

Waking up to our shared experience is the key to freedom, joy, and a life of possibility. Though it's easier said than done, here is what Deepak had to say about achieving this higher, more connected consciousness.