Dealing With UTIs? This Daily Drink Can Help Reduce Your Risk ‡
I've been dealing with urinary tract problems for as long as I can remember. As a kid, I'd often experience discomfort to varying degrees. This issue has persisted into adulthood, even when I follow the basic rules to avoid UTIs: drinking lots of water, wiping front to back, and sticking with good hygiene.
Recently I've made it my mission to find ways to help support my urinary tract and feel my best. That's when I found Uqora's Flush Advanced+. It combines whole fruit cranberry and D-mannose, which bind to unwanted microorganisms and help clear them from the urinary tract.*
I’ve been taking the drink supplement mix for the last three weeks to see how it impacts my urinary health—and whether my body feels a difference when I keep Uqora in the mix. And let me just say, I wish I knew about Uqora sooner.
No time to scroll? Here's what you need to know:
- Uqora was female-founded by a fellow UTI sufferer who understands the struggle of UTIs
- The new Flush Advanced+ helps to reduce the risk of recurrent UTIs in healthy women*‡
- I added the supplement drink mix into my water each day for a month to support my urinary health*
What is Uqora?
Founded by a fellow UTI sufferer, Uqora is changing the urinary health landscape. Their product lineup accounts for every stage of the UTI journey—from providing relief to promoting urinary tract health in the long-run.*
More importantly, the brand is devoted to UTI education and community. While the latter might feel inconsequential to many, I’ve found that it’s easy to feel alone when you’re struggling with urinary tract discomfort.
Yet the issue is surprisingly common. Research published in the Journal of Urology shows that approximately 60% of women will experience a UTI1 in their lifetime. Of this group, 20 to 40% will experience a second UTI—with up to 50% experiencing recurrent UTIs.
This makes urinary tract health an important topic for every woman (not just those who deal with UTIs).
What makes Uqora’s Flush Advanced+?
Released earlier this year, Uqora's Flush Advanced+ is an updated version of the original Flush formula. Along with 2000mg of D-mannose–the key ingredient in the product’s predecessor—the new drink mix has 500 mg of whole-fruit cranberry. This addition of whole fruit cranberry means taking the daily supplement could help reduce the relative risk of recurrent UTIs2 in healthy women by up to 52%.*‡
Of course, there’s a reason Uqora kept D-mannnose in the mix. It binds with unwanted microorganisms to help flush them from the urinary tract (further supporting your urinary health).* What’s more, each drink mix includes vitamin C, vitamin B6, and potassium citrate.
- Vitamin C: Helps support immune defenses*
- Vitamin B6: Helps regulate the body’s inflammatory response*
- Potassium: Help balance urine pH by acting as an alkalizing agent*
How I Tested Uqora's Flush Advanced+
I mixed one stick of Uqora's Flush Advanced+ into my 8-ounce bottle of water every morning for one month. The process was effortless; each daily serving is already measured out and in a convenient stick pack that you could even take on the go.
What’s more, I really liked the triple-berry flavor. I actually wanted to drink it every morning! Plus, I loved knowing it didn’t have any artificial dyes—essential for any supplement that I’m taking daily.
During this time, I took note of how my urinary tract felt.
Did Uqora's Flush Advanced+ work?
About a month into my experiment, I realized that I was looking forward to going to the bathroom instead of dreading it. As someone who has struggled with their urinary health, this sudden realization was a game-changer. I felt confident that my effort to boost my urinary tract health had been working.*
Other Ways I'm Navigating My Urinary Tract Health
Aside from using Uqora's Flush Advanced+, I'm also actively tending to my urinary tract health in a few other ways:
Drinking More Water
In general, I drink a lot of water, but it’s especially important when trying to maintain a healthy urinary tract. Water can help flush out bacteria in the urinary tract by diluting the urine and making it less likely to adhere to the wall of the bladder.
I try to drink between 48 and 64 ounces of water per day, which is approximately six to eight cups. While that amount works for me, you'll want to check with your doctor because the amount needed typically varies based on factors such as activity level, weight, age, etc.
Not Holding In Urine
I'll admit it — sometimes I don't want to use public restrooms, so I hold in my pee for hours on end. Although it might seem more convenient, it's actually not the best for urinary tract health. When I feel the urge to pee these days, I swallow my pride and just go because it's not worth the potential discomfort.
The Takeaway
I realized early on in my life that my urinary issues weren’t going away, but I couldn’t let them dictate my life. I've made it my goal to find ways to support my urinary tract, and that includes taking Uqora's Flush Advanced+ daily.* It can help reduce my risk of UTIs, while also promoting my long-term urinary tract health—so I can finally worry less about my next trip to the bathroom.*‡
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
‡ Consuming 500 mg in one stick pack each day of this whole cranberry fruit powder dietary supplement in Flush Advanced+ may help reduce the risk of recurrent urinary tract infection (UTI) in healthy women. FDA has concluded that there is limited scientific evidence supporting this claim.
