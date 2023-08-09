3 De-Stressing Tips When You Feel Overwhelmed By Your Finances

Money has quite the impressive ability to trigger a stress response, no? Studies and research show time and again that it's one of the most frequently cited reasons for anxiety. According to the most recent public opinion poll from the American Psychiatric Association (APA), which is conducted annually, two-thirds of Americans count money as a major source of stress.

That's a lot of folks who need a breather!

But just as you can train yourself to be better at adapting to stress in your day-to-day life, you can reframe your relationship with finances so you are able to de-escalate anxiety in the moment, are more attuned to how money makes you feel overall, and ultimately make more clearheaded money decisions.

Here, how to handle overwhelming feelings about finances: