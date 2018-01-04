mindbodygreen

This Warming Elixir Eliminates Bloat With Every Sip

Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor By Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is a food editor, recipe developer and green smoothie enthusiast. She received her creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California, Berkeley. Moody is the author of two cookbooks: Healthier Together and Glow Pops and the host of the Healthier Together podcast.
Photo by @vonEisenstein

January 4, 2018

This warming tonic tastes just like dessert, but don't let that fool you—it secretly has potent medicinal powers, combining two powerful de-bloating ingredients for a supercharged elixir. Ginger is perhaps the best known natural de-bloater, with research-backed stomach-soothing abilities. "Ginger has many healing properties," explains Vincent Pedre, M.D., a functional doctor (and mbg class instructor!) who specializes in gut health. "Among them, it reduces inflammation and promotes intestinal motility. By promoting peristalsis (the rhythmic contractions of the intestines), it helps to eliminate bloat."

Pumpkin seeds also contribute to this drink's de-bloating properties, thanks mostly to its high levels of magnesium. "Magnesium decreases fluid retention, which can be the reason for bloating in the first place. Enough magnesium will stimulate a bowel movement by relaxing the muscles and pulling water into the intestines," explains Robin Berzin, M.D. (and mbg class instructor!). The pumpkin seeds, in addition to containing high levels of magnesium, are soaked overnight to increase their digestibility and ensure they don't further irritate your stomach.

The elixir also contains cinnamon, which boosts metabolism, and vanilla, which decreases stress (a sneaky bloat culprit!). While you can sip it cold, we recommend having it warm, to nourish your body and comfort your soul. It's the perfect post-dinner treat.

Warming, De-bloating Ginger Elixir

Photo: @vonEisenstein

Ingredients

  • ½ cup raw pumpkin seeds
  • 2 cups water, plus more for soaking
  • 2 medjool dates, pitted
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 2-inch piece of peeled fresh ginger (about the size of your thumb)
  • ¼ teaspoon cinnamon
  • ⅛ teaspoon nutmeg
  • ⅛ teaspoon salt

Method

  1. Place pumpkin seeds in a large bowl and cover with water. Soak overnight, then drain.
  2. Blend with 2 cups water, dates, vanilla, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. Blend until very smooth. Strain through a nut-milk bag or fine-mesh strainer. Store in the fridge until ready to drink, then remove, shake well, and warm gently on the stove until drinking temperature.

