This Warming Elixir Eliminates Bloat With Every Sip

This warming tonic tastes just like dessert, but don't let that fool you—it secretly has potent medicinal powers, combining two powerful de-bloating ingredients for a supercharged elixir. Ginger is perhaps the best known natural de-bloater, with research-backed stomach-soothing abilities. "Ginger has many healing properties," explains Vincent Pedre, M.D., a functional doctor (and mbg class instructor!) who specializes in gut health. "Among them, it reduces inflammation and promotes intestinal motility. By promoting peristalsis (the rhythmic contractions of the intestines), it helps to eliminate bloat."

Pumpkin seeds also contribute to this drink's de-bloating properties, thanks mostly to its high levels of magnesium. "Magnesium decreases fluid retention, which can be the reason for bloating in the first place. Enough magnesium will stimulate a bowel movement by relaxing the muscles and pulling water into the intestines," explains Robin Berzin, M.D. (and mbg class instructor!). The pumpkin seeds, in addition to containing high levels of magnesium, are soaked overnight to increase their digestibility and ensure they don't further irritate your stomach.

The elixir also contains cinnamon, which boosts metabolism, and vanilla, which decreases stress (a sneaky bloat culprit!). While you can sip it cold, we recommend having it warm, to nourish your body and comfort your soul. It's the perfect post-dinner treat.