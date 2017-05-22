This One-Day Plan Is All You Need To Eliminate Bloat

Keeping a food journal and tracking how bloated you feel is a great way to pinpoint whether certain foods or beverages are triggers for you. It may also give some insight into other factors like hormonal fluctuations, stress, or physical activity (or lack thereof). That said, talk to your doctor if your bloating is persistent or severe. Sometimes it can be a symptom of an underlying health issue.

The good news is that what we eat (and don’t eat) can usually help. If you want to feel better fast, try this one-day de-bloating plan.