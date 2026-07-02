People Say This Vibrator Brings Them To Orgasm Every Time & It's Currently 20% Off
After trying dozens (yup, dozens) of sex toys, I've developed a few nonnegotiables. I want my vibrators to be discreet, quiet, powerful, high quality, and easy to use.
Sure, I may sound picky, but orgasms come with a slew of benefits (e.g., better sleep1, increased oxytocin and dopamine2, and glowing skin), so what's wrong with wanting a device that actually gets you there?
All that in mind, there's something about the Dame Pom that's like a siren drawing me in. Perhaps it's the 1,000+ rave reviews or the approachable design. Regardless of the pull, I just know I need the Pom vibrator in my hands ASAP.
So, what better time than the brand's Fouth of July Sale? Right now, Dame is offering 20% sitewide—meaning you can save on the cult-favorite Fin, Eva, and Aer, too.
What's great about the Dame Pom
That list of must-haves I mentioned? The Pom checks every box. For starters, the design is on point.
It's so sleek many reviewers say they leave it right out on their nightstand. The device is designed to fit in the palm of your hand—and the silky smooth, medical-grade silicone bends and adapts to fit any position.
Speaking of adapting to your needs, the Pom is as customizable as they come. The device has five intensity levels and five pattern modes, so you can find just the right setting for optimal pleasure.
The toy also falls on the low end of the volume scale, with some shoppers noting that it's so quiet they're comfortable using the device while other people are home. And yet, it's surprisingly powerful (even on the lowest settings).
Although I'm analyzing this vibe with the mind of a sex toy enthusiast, newbies love the Pom just as much as experts. One first-timer says they "literally can't go without it," and another raves that it's "comfy to hold and so easy to hit the right spot."
Whether they're experts or beginners, a resounding thread among reviewers is that this tiny toy ensures an orgasm every time. It's been dubbed: "the only vibe you'll ever need," "the most comfortable vibrator ever," and "the best purchase ever."
Some people are even opting for more than one toy so they're covered when the 60-minute battery charge runs out. (It's bound to happen when you like a vibrator this much!)
The takeaway
If you think all vibrators are created equal, think again. Some are clunky, others are loud, and many simply don't get the job done. But all signs (and 1,000+ reviewers) are telling me Dame's Pom is elite—and this is one vibrator you need to experience for yourself.
Just be warned: Dame's vibrators are constantly selling out, so I wouldn't be surprised if this one flies off the shelves before the end of the Fourth of July sale.