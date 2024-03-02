Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Sex

People Say This Vibrator Brings You To Orgasm Every Time & It's On Sale For $63

Carleigh Ferrante
Author:
Carleigh Ferrante
March 02, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
Dame Pom Vibrator Sale
Image by mbg creative
March 02, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

After trying dozens (yup, dozens) of sex toys, I've developed a few non-negotiables. I want my vibrators to be discreet, quiet, powerful, high quality, and easy to use. Sure, I may sound picky; but orgasms come with a slew of benefits (e.g. better sleep1, increased oxytocin and dopamine2, and glowing skin), so what’s wrong with wanting a device that actually gets you there?

All that in mind, there’s something about the Dame Pom that’s like a siren drawing me in. Perhaps it’s the 1,000+ rave reviews, or the approachable design. Regardless of the pull, I just know I need the Pom vibrator in my hands ASAP.

And what better time than in the brand's flash sale? Right now, you can score 36% off the founder's favorites—and (surprise, surprise) the Pom is one of them. The discount is applied automatically at checkout.

Dame Pom

$63 (was $99)
Dame Pom Vibrator

What's great about the Dame Pom

That list of must-haves I mentioned? The Pom checks every box. For starters, the design is on point.

It’s so sleek many reviewers say they leave it right out on their nightstand. The device is designed to fit in the palm of your hand—and the silky smooth, medical-grade silicone bends and adapts to fit any position. 

Speaking of adapting to your needs, the Pom is as customizable as they come. The device has five intensity levels and five pattern modes, so you can find just the right setting for optimal pleasure. The toy also falls on the low end of the volume scale, with some shoppers noting that it’s so quiet they’re comfortable using the device while other people are home. And yet, it’s surprisingly powerful (even on the lowest settings).

Although I’m analyzing this vibe with the mind of a sex toy enthusiast, newbies love the Pom just as much as experts. One first-timer says they “literally can’t go without it,” and another raves that it’s “comfy to hold and so easy to hit the right spot.” 

Expert or beginners, a resounding thread among reviewers is that this tiny toy ensures an orgasm every time. It’s been dubbed: “the only vibe you’ll ever need,” “the most comfortable vibrator ever,” and “the best purchase ever.” Some people are even opting for more than one toy, so they're covered when the 60-minute battery charge runs out. (It's bound to happen when you like a vibrator this much!)

Dame Pom

$63 (was $99)
Dame Pom Vibrator

The takeaway

If you think all vibrators are created equal, think again. Some are clunky, others are loud, and many simply don’t get the job done. But all signs (and 1,000+ reviewers) are telling me Dame’s Pom is elite—and this is one vibrator you need to experience for yourself. Don't miss your chance to shop the Pom for just $63(!!).

Editor's tip: The sale also includes Dame's best-selling toy for couples (which our commerce editor swears by), the Eva. Add either to your cart and the discount will be automatically applied.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Want To Connect To Your Partner? This Underrated Activity Can Help
Love

Want To Connect To Your Partner? This Underrated Activity Can Help

Francesca Bond

"Love Bombing" Happens In Friendships, Too: How To Spot The Signs
Friendships

"Love Bombing" Happens In Friendships, Too: How To Spot The Signs

Francesca Bond

Wanna Spice Up Date Night? Here Are 17 Fun & Flirty Games For Couples
Love

Wanna Spice Up Date Night? Here Are 17 Fun & Flirty Games For Couples

Sarah Regan

The 3 Keys To A Long-Lasting Relationship, From Psychologists
Love

The 3 Keys To A Long-Lasting Relationship, From Psychologists

Sarah Regan

Want To Know If Someone Likes You? Check If They Display These Signs
Love

Want To Know If Someone Likes You? Check If They Display These Signs

Francesca Bond

This Is The #1 Cause Of Extramarital Affairs, Relationship Experts Say
Love

This Is The #1 Cause Of Extramarital Affairs, Relationship Experts Say

Sarah Regan

Monogamous Couples, Here's What You Can Learn From Poly Relationships
Love

Monogamous Couples, Here's What You Can Learn From Poly Relationships

Francesca Bond

How To Make Long-Distance Relationships Work, According To Therapists
Love

How To Make Long-Distance Relationships Work, According To Therapists

Francesca Bond

There Are 3 Main Conflict Styles — Which One Is Yours?
Love

There Are 3 Main Conflict Styles — Which One Is Yours?

Sarah Regan

Want To Connect To Your Partner? This Underrated Activity Can Help
Love

Want To Connect To Your Partner? This Underrated Activity Can Help

Francesca Bond

"Love Bombing" Happens In Friendships, Too: How To Spot The Signs
Friendships

"Love Bombing" Happens In Friendships, Too: How To Spot The Signs

Francesca Bond

Wanna Spice Up Date Night? Here Are 17 Fun & Flirty Games For Couples
Love

Wanna Spice Up Date Night? Here Are 17 Fun & Flirty Games For Couples

Sarah Regan

The 3 Keys To A Long-Lasting Relationship, From Psychologists
Love

The 3 Keys To A Long-Lasting Relationship, From Psychologists

Sarah Regan

Want To Know If Someone Likes You? Check If They Display These Signs
Love

Want To Know If Someone Likes You? Check If They Display These Signs

Francesca Bond

This Is The #1 Cause Of Extramarital Affairs, Relationship Experts Say
Love

This Is The #1 Cause Of Extramarital Affairs, Relationship Experts Say

Sarah Regan

Monogamous Couples, Here's What You Can Learn From Poly Relationships
Love

Monogamous Couples, Here's What You Can Learn From Poly Relationships

Francesca Bond

How To Make Long-Distance Relationships Work, According To Therapists
Love

How To Make Long-Distance Relationships Work, According To Therapists

Francesca Bond

There Are 3 Main Conflict Styles — Which One Is Yours?
Love

There Are 3 Main Conflict Styles — Which One Is Yours?

Sarah Regan

more Relationships
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Bovine Collagen: Benefits & The Importance Of Grass-FedNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowThe 5 Brain Types & What They Mean For Personality & Career
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.