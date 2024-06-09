Advertisement
Hundreds Of Women Love This Simple Toy For Solo Or Partnered Pleasure
With the high volume of sex toys that come across my desk, you’d be surprised by how many end up getting no air time. Call me picky, but I have strict standards when it comes to deciding which vibrators are worth the spend.
To get my recommendation, a sex toy needs to be functional, versatile, customizable, high-quality, and yes, aesthetically pleasing—and Dame’s Fin is checking all my boxes.
Of course, I’m just one reviewer; but this tiny toy has glowing feedback from more than 400 customers (beginners and experienced users alike).
Keep reading to learn why so many reviewers say the Fin has been a game-changer for their sex life. And yes, it only costs $65.
What's great about the Dame Fin
The design is straightforward
I'm pleased with how far the sexual wellness industry as come, now offering sex toys in all shapes and sizes with endless features and functions. But there's something about this tiny vibrator's straightforward design that just feels so refreshing.
The Fin doesn't have many frills or extras; it's just a simple double-sided vibrator that fits comfortably between your fingers, with an optional loop to keep the device secure. Many reviewers say they love it because it feels like an extension of the finger rather than an inanimate object.
It's easy to use
Beginners also love this tiny vibrator because of how easy it is to use. There's a whole blog post on the brand's site to guide you through, but it's really quite intuitive.
I'm personally drawn to the Fin because of its one-button design. You'll use the same button to turn it on and off, and rotate through the three intensities.
It's customizable
The smaller side is best for more pinpointed pleasure, while the softer, squishier side offers more broad stimulation, and the customizations don't stop there. In fact, the Fin is a great vibrator to experiment with because of how many ways there are to use it.
Use it with the tether loop on or off, at your fingertips or near your palm, and above or below the palm. There are three speeds to choose from—and depending on how you wear and use it, the sensations will feel different.
The material is high-quality
Like all Dame products, the Fin is made from a high-quality medical-grade silicone that feels so soft against your skin. Reviewers love how comfortable it feels in their hand, and many say it's stood the test of time surprisingly well for such a small device.
It enhances pleasure
Self-pleasure can boost your mood, strengthen your pelvic floor, help you sleep better1, and even improve your skin2 (among other benefits)—and reviewers say the Dame Fin makes masturbation more approachable, even for women who don't generally like sex toys.
Other perks: It's waterproof, the battery lasts 1.5 hours, the noise level is fairly quiet, and you can use it alone or with a partner. Plus, it's great for travel.
Here's what a few reviewers are saying:
- "This little toy has been a game changer for my sex life. I’m one of the unlucky ladies that can’t come through penetrative sex only. With this I’m able to come at the same time as my partner which really spices things up for us."
- "This is a great little vibe! It’s my fifth Dame vibe, and really as effective as the others I have. Small, discreet (hope to use it for travel!). The light green color is very pretty as well. Noise isn’t an issue."
- "I love that the Fin is unobtrusive and so easy to hold and makes it easy for my husband to 'steer' it during intercourse. It’s also sexy because it feels like an extension of your fingers instead of an inanimate object."
The takeaway
Many of the best vibrators cost more than $100, but this best-selling device is just $65—and hundreds of women are singing its praises.
Perfect for beginners or experienced users, the Dame Fin is easy to use, customizable, and brings intense pleasure (with so many health benefits!).
