Hands-Down, This Is The Best Vibrator For Beginners & It Costs Less Than $50
The world of sex toys can be overwhelming, to say the least—and that’s coming from an editor who’s tested dozens of them. While everyone has different preferences, years of research taught me it’s often the simplest toys that bring the most pleasure.
Take Dame’s Dip for example: This sleek and versatile vibrator has beginners and experienced users alike singing its praises. Even women who struggle to orgasm say the Dip gets them there every time.
Oh, and it only costs $39.
What’s great about the Dame Dip
For starters, the cult-favorite Dip costs a fraction of the price of most vibrators, yet it gets the job done with ease. Like all Dame devices, the Dip has a minimalist design that's non-intimidating and versatile.
The medical-grade silicone is like velvet against your skin, and the sleek toy looks (and feels) way more expensive than it is.
Since you can use the Dip for internal or external pleasure, it's an amazing pick for people who are just beginning to explore what they like. The slender device has differing widths throughout its 5-inch length, allowing you to use it on so many parts of your body: clitoris, vulva, breasts, and so on. The Dip can even be used for G-spot stimulation.
Another perk? The Dip has five intensity levels, so you can find your ideal speed for optimal pleasure. Reviewers say the Dip is fairly quiet, even on its highest setting.
In other words, if you're new to vibrators or you've never had an orgasm, this is hands-down the best toy to start your journey. And (if you're anything like reviewers) it won't take long to get there. One woman says it bluntly: "Put it on full speed and you won’t last 5 minutes."
The overwhelming theme in nearly 200 gushing reviews is that women wish they had bought the Dip sooner.
Here's what a few users are saying:
- "My first vibrator (age 48) and it is amazing! Wow! Wish I hadn’t waited so long. It’s nice and quiet, lasts a long time on a single charge, easy to wash, internal and external."
- "I’ve always been able to orgasm with the Dip, which is saying something, I can have a hard time achieving climax."
- "I should’ve gotten this vibe years ago when I got the Pom. Both are wonderful! But sometimes all you need is the steady vibe in various intensities and this is IT. It’s the new go-to."
- "I have every one of Dame’s vibes and Dip is my favorite. It’s the perfect size and shape, it somehow cups my clitoris maximizing the pleasure."
- "I thought vibrators weren't for me, but "I thought vibrators weren't for me, but this has a magic frequency."."
- "It was a lifesaver for pregnancy when typical methods of pleasure weren't working."
The takeaway
Think vibrators aren't for you? Try the Dip before you throw in the towel. After all, orgasms come with so many benefits—and all signs are pointing to this toy as a fun and simple way to get you there.