Sex

This Sleek Toy Hits The Right Spot For Intense Orgasms In Minutes (& It’s 20% Off)

Carleigh Ferrante
Author:
Carleigh Ferrante
December 13, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Senior Commerce Editor
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Senior Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
Dame Arc Sale
Image by mbg creative
December 13, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

For many people, the G-spot is an elusive promised land of pleasure. We know it's there, but finding the nexus of nerves is easier said than done—unless you have Dame's Arc G-Spot Vibrator on your bedside table.

Named for its slight curve, the popular device has amassed hundreds of reviews from shoppers who say the device "hits just the right spot." And while I haven't had the chance to test this expert-approved device just yet, it's definitely on my list of must-try toys.

Luckily, the bestseller is currently 20% off in a sitewide slash sale. Here's why I'm adding it to my shopping cart before the discount ends.

Dame Arc

$79 (was $99)
Dame Arc Sale

Well-being insight:

Masturbation can improve sleep, raise estrogen levels, boost self-esteem, and even lead to a more satisfying sex life overall.

I'll admit, I put a lot of weight on aesthetics when testing out a new sex toy—and the Arc checks every box: sleek, tiny, and unassuming. Luckily, this chic vibrator doesn't default on efficiency for looks.

As mentioned, the toy's arched construction is essential to mimicking the "come hither" motion that most people need to reach their G-spot. What's more, its bulbed top has a slight ridge. This allows the G-spot vibrator to play double-duty as a clit stimulator when used externally. Yep, it's basically two toys in one!

Of course, the customization doesn't end there. Two buttons along the base of the toy allow you to rotate between five patterns at five levels of intensity—so the toy can cater to both newbies seeking a gentle rumble and advanced users seeking powerful vibrations.

But you don't have to take my word for it. One look at the reviews section on Dame's product page, and you'll have no doubts about this small-yet-mighty vibrator.

One shopper says, "It does its job quickly, and the length is perfect!" Another adds, "Love the shape of this and the many different speeds, etc. I would highly recommend it because it certainly gets you there and quickly!" What's more, a few called it their "favorite toy" or the "glass slipper vibrator" with the "perfect fit."

Words like "quiet" and "powerful" also seem to be on repeat. One user writes, "Arc is very quiet for how powerful it is. This is my fourth purchase from Dame, and my new favorite!"

Dame Arc

$79 (was $99)
Dame Arc Sale

The takeaway

A drawer full of sex toys is just one fun byproduct of my job—but if you have to choose just one, all signs (and hundreds of reviews) are telling me the Arc is an excellent pick. The toy is helping hundreds of reviewers orgasm in record speed, and they're reaping all the benefits. Don't miss your chance to save 20% in Dame's sitewide flash sale

More On This Topic

This Treatment Gives Me Smooth-As-Silk Skin On My Entire Body (Bumpy Elbows & All)
Beauty

This Treatment Gives Me Smooth-As-Silk Skin On My Entire Body (Bumpy Elbows & All)

Carleigh Ferrante

3 Things We Learned About the Gut Microbiome
Paid Content | immy

3 Things We Learned About the Gut Microbiome

Alexandra B. Engler

3 Underrated Ways To Level Up Your Skin Health In 2024 (*Without* Products)
Beauty

3 Underrated Ways To Level Up Your Skin Health In 2024 (*Without* Products)

Hannah Frye

A Harvard & Yale-Trained MD Says This Trick Will Help You Sleep Like A Baby
Integrative Health

A Harvard & Yale-Trained MD Says This Trick Will Help You Sleep Like A Baby

Jamie Schneider

"Anti-Aging" Supplements That Are Actually Good For Hair Growth Too
Beauty

"Anti-Aging" Supplements That Are Actually Good For Hair Growth Too

Alexandra Engler

Balance Your Good & Bad Gut Bacteria By Eating More Of This
Functional Food

Balance Your Good & Bad Gut Bacteria By Eating More Of This

Emma Loewe

